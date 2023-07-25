Party with the Planes at Gerald R. Ford Airport’s 60th Birthday! Food Trucks, Games, Live Music, and a Helicopter Landing

Fly Over to Ford Airport for Some Plane Old Family Fun
We’re aviation enthusiasts here in West Michigan. Home to the esteemed West Michigan Aviation Academy and the state’s second busiest airport, we know to look to the skies for action and excitement.
Sure, you’ve been to the Airport Viewing Park, but have you ever been inside the fence for a closer look at the action?
You’re in luck because GRR is hosting a big birthday bash, airside, and you’re invited. No boarding pass required.
Ford International Airport’s 60th Anniversary Community Celebration Highlights
Ford International Airport’s 60th Anniversary Celebration is a free, family-friendly community event featuring touch-a-truck, a helicopter landing, food trucks, outdoor games, live music, swag, and giveaways.
Date & Time
Saturday, August 19 from 10AM – 3PM
Location
Gerald R. Ford International Airport, 5500 44th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Guests can park for free at the Economy Lot where special event parking and handicap parking is available. There is a short walk to the airfield where the event is being held and shuttles are available.
Nonstop to Free Family-Friendly Fun
Have you ever partied among airplanes? I know my kids won’t want to miss this chance.
Your vehicle-lovers will be in heaven with the chance to touch-a-truck and get closer than ever to airplanes.
Those whirs you hear up above? No big deal, just an Aero Med helicopter landing casually among the party!
While your mouth is open in awe, fill it with some delicious eats from the food truck offerings. Corn dogs and tacos pair perfectly with walking around admiring aircraft.
The whole family can enjoy playing outdoor games while listening to live music.
You can even pick up some free swag and score giveaways from the community partners.
There’s truly something everyone will enjoy at this community celebration.
Celebrating Aviation in West Michigan
Grand Rapids has been the proud home of Ford International Airport for 60 years.
GRR is pulling out all the stops for this big anniversary to let the community know how much they appreciate our support.
“We’re throwing a birthday party and we want everybody to come out and celebrate with us,” says Haley Abbas, the marketing and communications manager for Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority.
This is the largest anniversary celebration GRR has thrown for the public. It’s all going down on National Aviation Day, August 19. You might not get a chance to party like this for another 60 years!
Community Partners Come Together to Mark Big Anniversary
Recognizing the benefits of having this world-class airport in our town, numerous organizations have signed on to support Ford Airport’s anniversary celebration.
Community Partners: West Michigan Aviation Academy, Northern Jet Management, Ward Aviation, AvFlight, Aero Med, Grand Rapids Public Museum, MayDay, TechnicAir, Delta, Signature, Women in Aviation, OtterAir, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, TSA, Universal Forest Products, GE Aerospace, and Cascade Township Fire Department.
Food truck partners: Pronto Pups, Bigfoot Burger, Taste of Toya’s World, Kona Ice, and Bon Homies.
RSVP to Ford International Airport’s 60th Anniversary Community Celebration
GRR’s 60th Birthday is a FREE community celebration, but you can reserve your spot today so you don’t miss out on the fun.
