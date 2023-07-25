Party with the Planes at Gerald R. Ford Airport’s 60th Birthday! Food Trucks, Games, Live Music, and a Helicopter Landing

Nonstop to Free Family-Friendly Fun

Have you ever partied among airplanes? I know my kids won’t want to miss this chance.

Your vehicle-lovers will be in heaven with the chance to touch-a-truck and get closer than ever to airplanes.

Those whirs you hear up above? No big deal, just an Aero Med helicopter landing casually among the party!

While your mouth is open in awe, fill it with some delicious eats from the food truck offerings. Corn dogs and tacos pair perfectly with walking around admiring aircraft.

The whole family can enjoy playing outdoor games while listening to live music.

You can even pick up some free swag and score giveaways from the community partners.

There’s truly something everyone will enjoy at this community celebration.