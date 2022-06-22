Tanglefoot Park: Splash Pad, Stunning Pavilion & Patio Anchor this New Spring Lake Park – Plus, It’s Available for Weddings & Event Rentals!

Tanglefoot Park in Spring Lake, MI
Tanglefoot Park
312 West Savidge, Spring Lake, Michigan 49456
Park Hours: 7:30 AM to 10 PM
Tanglefoot Park is on the south shore of Spring Lake Village between Division, Park, and Exchange streets, right along the Grand River.
The Parks, Playgrounds & Trails Directory is proudly presented by John Ball Zoo. We are grateful for their support!
Tanglefoot Park Overview
Tanglefoot Park was named after a successful Spring Lake family’s business – Tanglefoot Sticky Fly Paper. The Thum Family gifted the property to the Village of Spring Lake in 1916.
From 1935-2019, the land was used as an RV Park.
In 2018, the Village took a hard look at how the land was being used and decided to pivot to a more open, accessible use plan.
The result is what you see today: a Universal Access waterfront park for the entire Village as originally intended by the donors.
The Farm & Garden Market at Tanglefoot Park
Spring Lake Farm & Garden Market has a new home!
Tanglefoot Park is where you will find vendors with fresh flowers and produce on Thursdays going forward.
Date: Thursdays, June 6 – October 10, 2022
Time: 9am – 2pm
There is some street parking and there are also a couple of public parking lots close by.
Host an Event or Wedding at Tanglefoot Park
Have an open house, family reunion, or wedding coming up?
Think of the Tanglefoot Park Pavilion for your event! One of the visions for this new park is to host community events, art exhibits, theater performances, weddings, and more.
Call Village Hall (616-842-1393) or email ([email protected]) if you are interested in receiving more details, a tour, or need answers to any questions or concerns. Ask for Elliott.
The Splashpad at Tanglefoot Park
Tanglefoot Park’s Splashpad is open from 7:30 AM to 10 PM and is free to use.
It’s a small-to-medium-sized splash pad located next to the building.
Outdoor benches and picnic tables will be installed near the splash pad soon.
There is a wrought-iron fence between Exchange Street and the splash pad.
Transient Boatslips at Tanglefoot Park
Yes, you can motor your boat to the Farmer’s Market at Tanglefoot Park!
Transient slips are available for public use at Tanglefoot Park in Spring Lake.
The slips cost $10 for the day. There is a self-serve station at the end of the dock to pay for your slip along with the permit for your vessel.
Overnight mooring is not allowed and transient slip boats must be vacated from the park once it closes at 10 PM.
If you have any questions or concerns about the transient slips, please contact us at [email protected]
Tanglefoot Park – Additional Features
Kayak Launch & Rentals: Visitors can use the kayak launch free of charge. Soon, visitors will also be able to rent kayaks – Kayak rentals will cost $5 to unlock and $20 per hour for use.
Mural: Tanglefoot Park is in the process of getting a lovely “Welcome to Spring Lake” Mural by local artist Christina Hutton. The mural is called ”Why the Fly” a nod to the history of Tanglefoot Park.