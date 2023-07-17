Kids Cook Real Food Virtual Cooking Classes Makes Cooking Fun and Easy for All Ages

Kids Cook Real Food Can Even Teach Mom a Trick or Two

Long before we got married, my husband and I agreed that he’d be the cook in our family. This worked great because he can make just about anything while I can only boil water, brown meat or follow a very basic recipe.

So when he suggested that I start teaching our kids how to cook I stared at him blankly. (Has he lost his mind??)

And then I realized what he was doing.

It wasn’t just my kids that needed to learn how to cook: I needed to learn how to cook, too.

Maybe we could learn how to cook together! But was there a cooking class that could teach all of us?

There is! I found a great class by a local mom that transformed my kids’ confidence in the kitchen (and admittedly, mine) and had them trying new foods.

If you’ve wanted to teach your kids to cook but aren’t sure where to start, you’ll want to check this out.

At the end of the course, they begged to go on to the next part and learn more. And I know how to do more, too!