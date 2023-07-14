Downtown Holland Sidewalk Sale: Snag the Deepest Discounts of the Year at Your Fave Shops

Holland is Your One-Stop-Outside-Shop for the Best Bargains This August
Any day spent enjoying Downtown Holland is hard to beat, but when the annual Downtown Holland Sidewalk Sale rolls out it’s guaranteed to be memorable!
This is the biggest sale of the year downtown, brimming with bargains and breweries, and gorgeous summer weather. It’s a surefire hit for us, and we know you’ll want to come back for it every August.
Keep reading on to find the details on snagging those deals.
Downtown Holland Sidewalk Sale Highlights
Where: Downtown Holland
When: Friday, August 11: 9AM – 8PM
Saturday, August 12: 9AM – 5PM
Shop ‘Til You Drop. The Prices Already Have!
From clothing boutiques to gift shops to art galleries, over 50 of Holland’s downtown businesses offer their deepest discounts of the year during the Downtown Holland Sidewalk Sale event.
Scout out thousands of deals without having to step foot inside a store. Favorite downtown stores include Out of the Box for toys and games, Laurel & Jack for boutique fashions and Apothecary Gift Shop for the best presents for friends and family.
Participating shops bring the fun outdoors, lining the sidewalks with tables and racks full of their best products – all at their lowest prices of the year!
Whether it’s clothes, shoes, accessories, sporting goods, or home decor, feel good knowing your purchase is supporting small businesses, as most of these shops are locally owned independent businesses.
Don’t Shop Hungry, Grab a Bite on Your Way
No need to cut the bargain hunting short. Make a whole day of it by stopping in to a local restaurant for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Downtown Holland is home to a wide range of restaurants, breweries, and sweets shops, so you’re guaranteed to find a place to satisfy that craving.
Looking for a way to enjoy on the go? Sip while you stroll by taking advantage of Holland’s Downtown Social District.
Downtown Holland has everything you need to come early and stay late for this fun, bargain-filled, family-friendly event. You won’t want to miss it!