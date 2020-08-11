You Can Watch Polo in Grand Rapids! Pack a Picnic, Watch the Horses, and Stomp the Divots

A Fun, Exciting Outdoor Outing for Families
As summer begins to wind down, are you running out of ideas to entertain your crew?
We know the “dog days of summer” are beginning, and with them can come a bit of a rut. If you find yourself falling into this place, don’t worry!
The Grand Rapids Polo Club is here to cure your late-summer blues with quick, exciting matches the whole family can enjoy.
What is a Polo Club, Exactly?
Don’t worry if you don’t know. This wouldn’t be a hidden gem if everyone knew about it! Simply put, polo is a sport similar to field hockey.
The main difference here is that it is played on horseback. Yes – horseback! We think it’s safe to say that even non-sports fans can get behind a game that has horses in it. A great bonus if your crew has some young members: the games are relatively quick and intense.
GRKIDS reader Chelsea Little recently attended a Polo Club match, and she said “the game lasted about an hour, which was perfect for my toddler.”
What to Know Before you Go
If you are ready to take in a polo match, it’s best that you follow the Grand Rapids Polo Club Facebook Page to be up to date on any special announcements or changes. Generally speaking, matches take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 6:30 pm and Sundays at noon.
Bring your own food and beverages to enjoy a picnic while you take in a match. You can make it as fancy or as casual as you would like! You will also want to bring a blanket or chairs, as you’ll be watching on the grass.
The hour-long game also has some great energy-burning activities built into the match.
At halftime, spectators are encouraged to “stomp the divots.” Divots are created during play when horses start or stop quickly on the grass. These divots are dangerous to horses, so anyone who is interested is allowed to come out onto the field and smooth them out.
If sports and horses don’t quite do it for your kiddo, jumping on dirt just might!
All games are held at Meadowview Farms in Lowell. Chelsea said she arrived about a half hour before the start time, and that worked perfectly.
Chelsea also recommended bringing about $10 for parking and extra cash for concessions purchases.
Upcoming Polo Dates – 2020
Be sure to check out the Grand Rapids Polo Club’s 2020 Schedule to find the best time for your family to watch a game.
The remaining normal matches for 2020
- August 15th-16th- Scott MacIntyre Memorial
- August 20th- Saddle Up for Wishes – benefitting Make-a-Wish Foundation of Michigan
- September 3rd – Divots at Dusk Tailgate
If you have been to a Grand Rapids Polo Club match before, drop into the comments to tell us what you loved about it!
If you haven’t, it’s time to start planning.