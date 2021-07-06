Leelanau Peninsula: 25+ Best Things to Do, Including Leland, Northport, Empire & Glen Arbor Michigan

About Leelanau Michigan

Where is the Leelanau Peninsula?

Leelanau County, in its entirety, is a peninsula is located in Michigan. It is often referred to as the Leelanau Peninsula since the landmass is surrounded by Lake Michigan waters. (You might also hear Michiganders call this area the Mitten’s pinkie, too.)

The southeastern part of the county is very close to Traverse City, Michigan.

If you would like to drive to the northernmost tip of the peninsula it will take you about an hour to make the 40-mile drive. When you arrive, you’ll find yourself at the Grand Traverse Lighthouse in Leelanau State Park.

Leelanau County is located in Northwest Lower Michigan

What is Leelanau County known for?

Visitors flock to the Leelanau Peninsula in the summer months but the destination is gaining popularity in the off-season, as well.

In the summer, beaches, wineries, water sports, quaint towns, hiking, agritourism, and the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore are a big draw.

In the fall, color tours round out the outdoor options.

Winter sees a lot of snowfall, drawing people looking for a snowshoe and cross-country skiing adventures.

It’s a year-round romantic getaway destination, too.

The natural beauty of Leelanau’s hardwood forests, giant sand dunes, and sweeping shorelines have stolen the hearts of many.

Quick List of Things to Do In Leelanau