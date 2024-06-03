Good Times in Traverse City: Your 2024 Multi-Gen Fun Guide

TC Playbook: Activities, Eats & Stays for All Ages
We get it. Planning a trip that keeps everyone, from kids to grandparents, entertained can be a challenge.
But no worries, Traverse City has you covered! We’ve cherry-picked the best spots to eat, stay, and play that’ll keep everyone happy, no matter their age.
Dive into this list and make your Traverse City adventure a hit for the entire crew.
Family Fun Things to Do
From fruit picking, to beaches and water parks, to mini golf and festivals. Traverse City is busting with things to do.
Lavender Fields, Ice Cream & Picnic at the Secret Garden
Don’t miss the Secret Garden’s lavender fields, blooming mid-June to July on Old Mission Peninsula. Pick your own lavender, snap pics, and enjoy lavender ice cream or lemonade.
Visit the perennial garden for u-pick flowers. Pack a picnic or grab snacks from the gift shop. Furry friends welcome. Check out Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery nearby for wine and cheese.
3309 Blue Water Road, Traverse City, MI 49686 // website
Make Time for Fruit Picking
Yes, Traverse City is known for its cherries. But apples, peaches, blueberries, strawberries, and other fruits are on the menu for picking, too.
Third Coast Cherry & Flower U-Pick – 555 Wilson Road, Traverse City, MI 49686
Buchan’s Blueberry Hill – 1472 Nelson Rd., Traverse City
Edmondson Orchards // cherries – 12414 Center Rd, Traverse City
Rennie Orchards // cherries, peaches, pears, apples & more – 11221 Munro Rd., Williamsburg
Bulldog Berries // strawberries, blueberries, saskatoons, raspberries & more – 7187 E Harrys Rd, Traverse City, MI 49684
Pit Spitters Baseball Game
Catch the excitement with the Traverse City Pit Spitters, TC’s hometown baseball heroes.
Grab some tasty snacks, enjoy the game, and laugh along with the awesome on-field entertainment.
333 Stadium Dr, Traverse City, MI 49685 // website
Take Pierce Stocking Drive at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
Get a park pass and prepare yourself for breathtaking overlooks of Lake Michigan and Glen Lake. This 7-mile long trail through the forested dunes takes you up, up, and out to places that you just have to see to believe.
Many stops on Pierce Stocking Drive are accessible, making this a great multi-gen activity. *Note* Pierce Stocking Drive is closed until June 8, 2024.
8500 Stocking Drive, Empire, Michigan 49630 // website
Clinch Park Beach & Concessions
Clinch Park beach stretches over 1500 feet along the West Grand Traverse Bay.
With a snack bar, modern restrooms and beach rentals, it’s easy to spend hours here. Plus, your a short walk away from all of downtown’s amenities.
111 E Grandview Pkwy, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Explore Downtown Traverse City
Bopping around Downtown Traverse City’s shops and restaurants is sure to be a hit with your crew.
Be sure to check out Horizon Books, Cherry Republic, Kilwin’s, and the State Theatre’s Saturday Kids Matinees for starters.
E. Front St. to E. State St., Traverse City, MI 49685 // website
Lazy River Float (Platte River)
Tubes, kayaks, paddle boards – take your pick – and enjoy the water with little to no effort as your float down the Platte River.
8294 Deadstream Rd, Honor, MI 49640 // website
Festival or Bust!
Traverse City is most famous for its Cherry Festival. There are numerous other notable festivals they host throughout the year. The International Fireworks Festival and Northwestern Michigan Fair to name a few.
Be Amazed at Flintfield’s Horse Shows
Horse show after horse show, this equestrian venue hosts a series of equestrian competitions June through September. There’s something going on almost every Wed-Sun of the summer
Traverse City Horse Shows // 6517 Bates Rd, Williamsburg, MI 49690 // website
Rent a Pontoon Boat
Pontoon boat outings are something almost everyone, from kiddos to grandparents, can enjoy. Riding, splashing and swimming off the boat is what’s on when you visit TC Watersports in Traverse City.
They rent pontoons for up to 16 people, by the hour, afternoon, or day. Perfect way to spend a sunny day on the lake!
Rental Location: Sugar Beach Resort Hotel 1773 US-31 North, Traverse City, MI 49686 // website
Visit an Alpaca Farm
Cotton Creek Farms has over 50 alpacas to visit. The farm offers interactive tours and a shop too. Book in advance or just stop by.
Cotton Creek Farms 11885 Jewell Rd, Thompsonville, MI 49683 // website
Feed the animals from your hand at Crystal Lake Alpacas. Boutique with alpaca products.
Crystal Lake Alpacas 4907 River Rd, Frankfort, MI 49635 // website
Trails, Nature Center & Nature Playscape
Easy nature trails lead you through pines, over boardwalks, and alongside the Boardman River on a pathway accessible to hikers and (mostly) bikers.
A Nature Playscape lets kids dig into a mud kitchen with running water and play on a pretend rowboat, eagle’s nest, and spider web. Inside, the Nature Center features an interpretive gallery and seasonal rotating exhibits showcasing Michigan’s most fascinating fauna and flora.
Boardman River Nature Center // 1450 Cass Rd, Traverse City, MI 49685 // website
Catch a Sunset
This sunset could be yours! What a great reason to stay up late. Watching the sun color the sky with warm shades of pink, yellow and orange is even more amazing in Traverse City.
Clinch Park Beach // 111 E Grandview Pkwy, Traverse City // map it
Sunset Park // 635 E Front St, Traverse City // map it
PICTURED: Center Road Scenic Overlook // Nelson Rd, Traverse City // map it
Aerie Restaurant & Lounge, Grand Traverse Resort Tower // website
Empire Bluff Scenic Overlook // Empire Bluff Trail, Honor, MI // map it
Trail Rides at Ranch Rudolph
Ranch Rudolf offers horseback riding, kayak and canoe rentals, and other water rentals. They have dinner available for overnight guests.
6841 Brown Bridge Rd, Traverse City, MI 49696 // website
Underground Toys
Located in the GT Commons, Underground Toys offers a curated toy experience with old favorites and new cool finds. Their knowledgeable staff will help you choose something your whole group can enjoy. Explore a variety of toys, games, dolls, books, activities, gifts, and more.
630 Cottageview Dr #64, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Art Park, Hot Tub & Activities (Crystal Mountain)
At Crystal Mountain you can explore their Michigan Legacy Art Park, play in their outdoor pool, or enjoy a private hot tub rental. These are just a few of the activities at Crystal Mountain.
12500 Crystal Mountain Dr, Thompsonville, MI 49683 // website
Pirates Cove Adventure Park
Putt your way through the world of 18th-century buccaneers on two award-winning adventure golf courses. Play on the bumper boats and other attractions, too.
1710 US 31 N, Traverse City, MI 49686 // website
Visit Old Mission Lighthouse
Tour Old Mission Lighthouse May – November. Find it at the end of M-37 on the tip of Old Mission Peninsula. A shallow-water rocky beach and a rebuilt settler’s cabin are here, too.
20500 Center Rd (M-37), Traverse City, MI 49686 // website
Do All of the Activities at Crystal Mountain
Crystal Mountain has something for all ages—the 36-hole golf course, outdoor pools, alpine slide, bike the trails & more.
Thrill-seekers can try the bungee trampoline, tackle the adventure course, or climb the wall. Enjoy garden tours, archery, or check out nearby spots like Sleeping Bear Dunes, too. After hours, rent the outdoor hot tub for a private soak.
2500 Crystal Mountain Dr., Thompsonville, MI 49683 // website
Play All Day at Local Family Entertainment Centers
Go to a family entertainment center for indoor activities like axe throwing, bowling and arcades.
Premonitions Pizza and Arcade in Suttons Bay
The Den (pictured) at Grand Traverse Resort & Spa
Where to Eat
Sometimes it’s hard to find a place for everyone to enjoy. Here is our list of seven different atmospheres and cuisines to choose from.
The Filling Station
An old train station turned into a microbrewery. They offer 12 microbrews on tap and views of the Boardman Lake and they’re right next to the Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden at the library. Their food menu features pizzas and salads.
642 Railroad Pl, Traverse City, MI 49686 // website
Don’s Drive In
Experience authentic 50’s style dining at Don’s Drive-In just like it’s been for over 60 years. Carhop service included!
Enjoy delicious burgers, crispy French fries, and hand-dipped milkshakes. Perfect for all ages.
Slabtown Burgers
A classic Traverse City restaurant, Slabtown Burgers makes their patties and hand-cut fries in-house. A sure to please stop.
826 W Front St, Traverse City, MI 49684 / website
Ice Cream, Food & Drink at the Tiki Bar
Tipsy Canoe and Brew is right on the Platte River in Honor. They rent pedal boats and clear kayaks for Platte River trips if you’re feeling adventurous.
Stay after your trip and enjoy an adult beverage from their tiki bar, brats, or ice cream.
10187 Honor Hwy, Honor, MI 49640 // website
Moomer’s
Things that make a kid say MOO. This ice cream parlor close to Traverse City is the perfect stop for a northern Michigan sweet treat. Step out on the beautiful terrace and have an amazing view of the neighborhood farms and the cows.
7263 N Long Lake Rd, Traverse City, MI 49685 // website
Blue Tractor Barbecue
With menu items like kids-little squealers and Whole Hog Quesadillas, its no wonder why the Blue Tractor is a family favorite BBQ spot.
423 S Union St, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Sleder’s Tavern
Known as the oldest operating restaurant in Michigan, Sleder’s Family Restaurant known for their burgers, steaks, fish, Mexican, and the longest mahogany bar in town.
717 Randolph St, Traverse City, MI 49684 / website
Little Fleet
Little Fleet, a year-round food truck park, offers a variety of foods and flavors with an open air bar serving hand-crafted drinks. Check their calendar for DJ nights and special events. Located on the east end of downtown’s Front Street.
448 E Front St, Traverse City, MI 49686 / website
Hop Lot
This family-friendly brewery offers a full list of delicious brews. Enjoy their full menu outside in their beer-garden.
658 S W. Bay Shore Dr, Suttons Bay, MI 49682 // website
Places to Stay
Get your group squared away and tucked in with these fantastic lodging options that cater to all the needs of your multigenerational crew—perfect for those family reunions or grandparent getaways!
Grand Traverse Resort and Spa
The Grand Traverse Resort is known for fantastic golf, luxurious rooms and condos, delicious restaurants, wonderful pools, and more.
100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd, Acme, MI 49610 // website
Delamar Resort
The Delamar Resort is situated right along the Grand Traverse Bay and is short walk to the shops and restaurants downtown. Rooms include spacious suites.
The resort also features outdoor and indoor pools, as well as poolside drinks and snacks on the Pool Deck. You can even sign up for their Power Island Adventure Tour!
615 E Front St, Traverse City, MI 49686 // website
Crystal Mountain Resort
Crystal Mountain offers a variety of lodging options. Ranging from traditional hotel rooms to stand-alone units with bedrooms and kitchens. They also offer a variety of activities to enjoy from their outdoor pool, slides, golf, and biking trails.
12500 Crystal Mountain Dr. Thompsonville, Michigan 49683 // website
Great Wolf Lodge
Great Wolf Lodge Traverse City is perfect for all ages. Enjoy both indoor and outdoor pools, plus poolside drinks for adults. The hotel offers family and themed suites with in-room refrigerators.
Kids will love the indoor water park with zero-depth entry pools, water slides, and a lazy river. There’s also an arcade, mini golf, and a wizarding quest. Fun for everyone, from little ones to grown-ups!
3575 U.S. 31 North S, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
