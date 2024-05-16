Big Bounce America: World’s Biggest Bounce House Coming to Grand Rapids – June 2024 

Wow! Big Bounce Heads to SE GR Park

When the sun comes out and the temperature goes up, Michiganders love to be outside. Outdoor activities top almost every list of things to do in the summer.

Mark your calendars for June 28 – 30 when Grand Rapids transforms MacKay-Jaycees Park into the playground of your wildest dreams with The Big Bounce America.

The Big Bounce is part summer fair, part amusement park and all fun.

* by guest writer Ashley Trierweiler

Here’s what awaits you at The Big Bounce: