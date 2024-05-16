Big Bounce America: World’s Biggest Bounce House Coming to Grand Rapids – June 2024 

Wow! Big Bounce Heads to SE GR Park
When the sun comes out and the temperature goes up, Michiganders love to be outside. Outdoor activities top almost every list of things to do in the summer.
Mark your calendars for June 28 – 30 when Grand Rapids transforms MacKay-Jaycees Park into the playground of your wildest dreams with The Big Bounce America.
The Big Bounce is part summer fair, part amusement park and all fun.
* by guest writer Ashley Trierweiler
Here’s what awaits you at The Big Bounce:
Big Bounce America Highlights
With 24,000 square feet, Big Bounce America’s five large inflatables are better than those of your wildest childhood bouncy castle dreams.
Inflatables include:
- The World’s Biggest Bounce House: Bounce your way through giant slides, obstacle courses, and themed zones.
- The Giant: Are you a ninja warrior at heart? Test your skills on this challenging obstacle course.
- AirSPACE: Designed for the space adventurers among us, this interstellar play area is out of this world.
- Sports Slam: Ready to get competitive? Jump into a sports arena with basketball hoops, soccer goals, and dodgeball.
- Octo Blast: The newest addition, featuring ocean characters, a pufferfish party stage, and playful foam cannons.
Big Bounce Tickets
The best part? The Big Bounce has an experience for everyone.
Buy tickets in advance to get the best price and to guarantee admission.
|Toddlers (0 – 3 and their parent/caregivers)
|from $22
|Juniors (4 – 7)
|from $35
|Bigger Kids (8 – 15)
|from $35
|Adults (16+)
|from $45
Dates and Locations:
May 18 – 26, 2024: Steffens Park, 3300 Garfield Rd, Fraser, MI 48026
June 28 – 30, 2024: MacKay-Jaycees Park, 2531 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
What Are You Waiting For?
Big Bounce America is not just a bounce house – it’s a festival of fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories waiting to be made.
Grab your tickets, invite your friends, and jump into the most exciting summer adventure!