The Berlin Raceway: Visit for High-Speed Family Fun

The Berlin Raceway is West Michigan’s Racing Destination

2060 Berlin Fair Drive, Marne, MI 49435

The Berlin Raceway, in Marne (15 minutes NW of Downtown GR), is West Michigan’s only NASCAR-sanctioned track.



It offers fast-paced, up-close racing sure to speed up your heart rate.



The Berlin Raceway has been thrilling spectators of all ages with fast cars since 1950. Founded by the Chester Mysliwiec family, the raceway celebrates this founder at the end of every season with a dedicated race.



Put a visit to this action-packed venue on your West Michigan Things to Do List if you’re looking for a revved-up time!