The Berlin Raceway: Visit for High-Speed Family Fun

The Berlin Raceway is West Michigan’s Racing Destination
2060 Berlin Fair Drive, Marne, MI 49435
The Berlin Raceway, in Marne (15 minutes NW of Downtown GR), is West Michigan’s only NASCAR-sanctioned track.
It offers fast-paced, up-close racing sure to speed up your heart rate.
The Berlin Raceway has been thrilling spectators of all ages with fast cars since 1950. Founded by the Chester Mysliwiec family, the raceway celebrates this founder at the end of every season with a dedicated race.
Put a visit to this action-packed venue on your West Michigan Things to Do List if you’re looking for a revved-up time!
What Will You See at The Track?
On Saturday evenings from mid-April to mid-September, the race track attracts professional drivers both locally and from across the country who compete for cash prizes from $50-$5,000.
Special event evenings feature auto races with even higher stakes and larger payouts.
The gates open 2.5 hours before the entertainment begins. There is a real sense of Americana as a local singer starts the evening with the National Anthem. The announcer gets on the mic and the fun starts.
Sometimes the action includes kids scooting around the track in go-karts and on other nights you might see modified street cars or stock cars warming up on the race track.
Every race night showcases several different classes of cars in a variety of races. Whatever type of car is zooming around the paved oval track … expect it to be LOUD.
The jaw-clenching evening lasts about 3-4 hours but can take longer if there’s a crash (or two!) to clean up.
Moonshine Slushies & Other Tasty Fare
The downtime between races is your chance to sneak away from the grandstand to find good eats and drinks. The concession stands offer tasty American fare like burgers and fries, chicken strips, kids meals, and adult beverages.
PRO TIP: Check the raceway schedule for $1 beer and $1 hot dog nights.
Food vendors, tucked under the grandstand, offer lemonade, popcorn, and plenty of other tasty goodies.
Adults like to gather for a drink at the Left Turn Lounge and enjoy the air conditioning, TVs, and chatty bartenders.
For a real treat, visit SipShine’s cute tiki bar and get a moonshine slushie.
Come back after the race for SipShine’s afterparty featuring live bands under the moon and string lights.
You Can Bring Your Own Food & Drink
If you prefer to nosh on homemade snacks … you’re in luck!
You’re welcome to bring in a cooler up to 18” in size filled with anything except alcohol or glass. The friendly security staff will take a peek inside your cooler when you enter.
Tips to Help You Maximize Fun
Every seat in the grandstand has a good view of the track, but here are some tips to make your evening even better:
– Bring sunglasses and a hat – you’ll be looking in the direction of the setting sun
– Pack ear plugs or noise-canceling ear covers – the cars are very loud!
– For extra comfort bring a cushy seat – the bleacher seating can get hard after a bit
Ticket Information & How to Get in FREE
KIDS GET IN FREE
One of the best things about the Berlin Raceway is that all kids 15 and younger are FREE!
Plus, all kids who enter are given a ticket for the kids’ giveaway. This is a chance to win fun prizes like tickets to Craig’s Cruisers.
Adult tickets are $15 if purchased online ahead of time and $20 at the gate.
Free Admission: Select Groups & Special Nights
Check the season schedule to see the many evenings that offer free admission. Some of these include:
– Veterans, seniors, military personnel, and first responders enjoy free entry.
– Ladies Night (Mother’s Day weekend) – women enter for free.
Visit berlinraceway.com for complete schedule details and ticket information.
Parking
Security staff will direct you to a parking space when you arrive. The raceway is connected to fairgrounds, so you’ll be parking in grassy areas instead of asphalt lots.
Expect a bit of a walk from your car, through the grass, to reach the grandstand. Bring a sweatshirt just in case it gets cold.
Parking is FREE!
Hold Group Outings or Special Occasions at the Raceway
Ample parking and several rental options make Berlin Raceway a great place to host a special event.
The suites offer catering options, air conditioning, and the best view to watch the cars whiz around the track.
Stop by the Hall of Fame & the Souvenir Shop
Before your visit is over, be sure to check out the Hall of Fame wall and souvenir shop.
The Berlin Raceway has been impressing fans for over 70 years and this is a neat way to take in and become a part of this history.
Berlin Raceway is on TikTok
Rev up prerace excitement by checking out the raceway on TikTok.
See awesome videos of the track lit up at night – and maybe even a crash!
Have You Been to the Berlin Raceway?
With the continuous improvements to the facility and the loyal spectators, the Berlin Raceway is a great place to have a date night, celebrate a special occasion, or have a family night out.
What’s the most exciting thing you’ve seen at the raceway? Share your photos and stories with us!