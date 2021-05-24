Absolute Best Places to Go & Things to Do in Grand Rapids MI – With or Without Kids

Since then, it’s seen ups and downs like most Midwestern cities.

Right now, Grand Rapids is on the upswing, with many publications calling it out as an up-and-coming city. Current numbers back this up, with GR charting record population growth and home prices/demand backing that up.

The downtown area saw many old buildings torn down in the 1950s and 60s in the name of modernization. The 70s were a time of decreased commercial traffic and general decline. That’s when city planners closed Monroe Center in an attempt to lure shoppers to the pedestrian mall but that experiment failed.

It wasn’t until the late 1990s that a revitalization of the city’s core started, catalyzed by the building of VanAndel Arena. Since then, there’s been a steady increase in construction and reclamation of buildings that once sat empty.

Rosa Parks Circle, a multiuse park in the city center, serves as a concert venue and gathering place in the summertime and an ice rink in the winter. Rosa Parks Circle opened in 1995 as well, when the adjoining Monroe Mall was reopened to automobile traffic. Today, Monroe Center is a one-way street through the heart of downtown Grand Rapids. It’s lined with shops and restaurants and is a delightful place to spend an afternoon.

The Grand River is another part of the Grand Rapids equation.

The lumber companies used the river to float logs to mills. Flour mills and early factory machinery were powered by energy generated by the Grand River. GR even used water power to generate electricity for lighting in 1880. All of this power was possible because there were large (grand) rapids in the river.

The rapids in the river eventually were flattened by a series of dams constructed following the Civil War.