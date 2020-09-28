John Ball Zoo Goes Boo is On for Halloween 2020!

John Ball Zoo Goes Boo is Happening in 2020!
John Ball Zoo, 4000 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Zoo Goes Boo is On
In a year where so many things are canceled, one of the John Ball Zoo events carries on: John Ball Zoo Goes Boo.
We’re thrilled that we’ll all be able to go boo at the zoo this year, even if it does look a little different for 2020.
John Ball Zoo Goes Boo
OCTOBER 16-18 and 23-25, 2020
10 am – 5 pm
Highlights:
- decorations & costumes
- treat trail
- animals
John Ball Zoo’s is time-treasured Halloween Zoo Goes Boo will again transform into the ultimate Halloween destination with decorations, costumes, candy, and, of course, the Zoo’s amazing animals.
This annual family favorite will continue on with added safety and social distancing measures in place.
Zoo Goes Boo runs for two weekends starting October 16-18 and again October 23-25, with each day open from 10 am – 5 pm.
JOHN BALL ZOO GOES BOO
Zoo Goes Boo Details
Zoo Boo Treat Trail, Anyone?
Young guests will be able to get the much prized Halloween treats but instead of the treat stations throughout the Zoo, there will be a treat trail.
The treat trail will have decorated booths that are socially distanced from one another and from other guests in the Zoo. This will allow for a one-way treat trail and fewer groups of guests congregating.
The treat booths will also have plexiglass between guests and staff, along with enhanced sanitization for hands and surfaces.
As throughout the Zoo’s entire 2020 season, they will continue with their enhanced health and safety measures including limited capacity and date-specific timed entries.
They will also limit entertainment because of the need for guests to safely social distance and not congregate in large groups.
Guests are highly encouraged though to get in on the Halloween fun and wear costumes to this Grand Rapids Halloween event.
And of course, don’t forget to visit the animals while you’re making you’re way through John Ball Zoo Goes Boo – they might just be having treats of their own!
Also, John Ball Zoo is always looking for ways to be a friend of the environment, so they request that guests bring their own reusable treat bag or purchase one from their gift shop.
Look Back at a Previous John Ball Zoo Goes Boo Event
Limited Zoo Goes Boo Tickets Available
There will be a limited number of guests allowed in the Zoo each day.
To ensure entry, it is highly recommend that you reserve your timed tickets online prior to arrival.
RESERVE YOUR TICKETS HERE
