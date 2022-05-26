Niagara Falls Canada Side: 20+ Best Things to Do – Boat Tours, Butterflies, Gorge Hiking & More

Niagara Falls-Canada Side

If you’ve been to Niagara Falls before, it’s easy to understand why you’d want to take your family to see this sight.

Over the centuries, the fast-flowing Niagara River has carved out an awe-striking river gorge and waterfalls that visitors get to experience in a variety of ways.

It’s one of those things that you just have to see to believe.

Mountains of water endlessly crashing over a cliff are not only mesmerizing but also beautiful.

Plus, with its close proximity to Canada, Niagara Falls is easy to get to from Michigan. We crossed into Canada via Port Huron, MI, and had very little wait in either direction.