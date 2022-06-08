Crystal Mountain in Summer is One of Michigan’s Best Kept Secrets

Crystal Mountain is Michigan’s Best Kept Summer Secret

If you’re like me, when you think of Crystal Mountain you think winter, snow, and skiing.

But Crystal Mountain is an incredible summer destination, too!

It may be Michigan’s best-kept summer secret.

Visiting Crystal in the summer is not only fun, but it’s beautiful. It seemed that everywhere I looked there were gorgeous flowers, ponds, fountains, rolling green hills, and landscaped trails.

If you choose to venture up to the top of the mountain you can watch the sunset and see Lake Michigan in the distance. It’s a sight to see!