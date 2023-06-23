Sleeping Bear Dunes Beaches: 8 Best Beaches to Visit in 2023

Sleeping Bear Dunes Beaches are Plentiful. Here’s Where to Find Them

If you’ve made your way to the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, you can’t help but notice the endless sand and gorgeous turquoise waters.

Hiding within the dunes are several picturesque beaches.

Some are tucked away on less traveled roads or at the end of a long path, which makes the experience even sweeter. Other beaches are easy to access and are ideal for all ages and abilities.

Platte River Beach

Whether you’re in the mood for the big waves and horizons that seem to never end on Lake Michigan, or if a more quaint, kid-friendly beach on the river entices you, you’ll find it all on the sandy coastline of Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Read on to discover eight of the best Sleeping Bear Dunes beaches.