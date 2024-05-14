Unlock Northern Michigan’s Sweetest Treasure: The Chain of Lakes Water Trail, Perfect for Families

Beyond the Sandbar: Family-Friendly Paddling Adventures on the Chain of Lakes

Calling adventure-seeking families! Are you ready to dip your paddles into some of Northern Michigan’s most scenic waterways?

Antrim County, just minutes away from Traverse City, isn’t just home to the famous Torch Lake sandbar, it’s a wonderland for water-loving families.

And no worries if you’re new to kayaking, canoeing, or paddle boarding, Northern Michigan, or both! Paddle Antrim is your BFF; getting your family the info you need to easily get out on the water.

In this guide, we unveil five top-notch water trail spots made for a day filled with paddles and good times.

These routes are part of the Chain of Lakes Water Trail – the only state-designated water trail in Northern Michigan. (A water trail is like a hiking trail – but cooler – because you get to paddle!) Elk Rapids – Elk River Water Trail

Hang til the end for the scoop on family-friendly paddle events, safe paddling tips, and nifty freebies like maps and newsletter sign-ups.

Ready? Grab your life jackets, and let’s get paddling!