Unlock Northern Michigan’s Sweetest Treasure: The Chain of Lakes Water Trail, Perfect for Families

Beyond the Sandbar: Family-Friendly Paddling Adventures on the Chain of Lakes
Calling adventure-seeking families! Are you ready to dip your paddles into some of Northern Michigan’s most scenic waterways?
Antrim County, just minutes away from Traverse City, isn’t just home to the famous Torch Lake sandbar, it’s a wonderland for water-loving families.
And no worries if you’re new to kayaking, canoeing, or paddle boarding, Northern Michigan, or both! Paddle Antrim is your BFF; getting your family the info you need to easily get out on the water.
In this guide, we unveil five top-notch water trail spots made for a day filled with paddles and good times.
These routes are part of the Chain of Lakes Water Trail – the only state-designated water trail in Northern Michigan.
(A water trail is like a hiking trail – but cooler – because you get to paddle!)
Elk Rapids – Elk River Water Trail
Hang til the end for the scoop on family-friendly paddle events, safe paddling tips, and nifty freebies like maps and newsletter sign-ups.
Ready? Grab your life jackets, and let’s get paddling!
About the Chain of Lakes Water Trail
- Covers a large area with over 100 miles to explore
- Features 84 water access sites with signs
- Is the only state-designated water trail in Northern Michigan
- Has an entire website dedicated to planning water trail outings, with links to maps, lodging, outfitters, suggested routes and more.
- Is hosted by Paddle Antrim (a nonprofit organization) that also holds paddling events and classes on the water trail all season long.
Featured Family Paddling Routes
These five easy paddling trip ideas will get your family out on the water in no time!
Water Trail #1: Bellaire – Intermediate River
Distance: 3.0 miles
Time: 1.5 hrs to paddle
Level: Beginner
Look for: Herons, ducks, swans
Start: Richardi Park
Right in the heart of the little town of Bellaire, this Beginner-level paddle to Intermediate Lake offers an inviting stretch perfect for families.
Starting at Richardi Park, the 3-mile round trip promises gentle currents and minimal boat traffic, making it a safe choice for those new to paddling or with little ones in tow.
What’s Cool for Kids
There’s a swimming beach near the launch site, and a playground at Richardi Park—perfect for a post-paddle chill out. With plenty of green space, it’s a great spot for a family picnic too.
Nearby Amenities
Need a kayak? Paddles and Pedals in downtown Bellaire will hook you up.
After your water adventure, stroll through downtown Bellaire for great local flavors—grab some grub at Short’s beer gardens, stand in line at an ice cream shop, and tuck in at a cozy coffee spot. The movie theater here is cool, too.
Paddle Celebration!
June 1: Mark your calendar for the 10 Year Anniversary Paddle Celebration! It’s a community paddle along the Intermediate River, followed by a fun gathering at Short’s Beer Garden.
August 15: Grab your paddleboard, kayak or paddle craft of choice and join Paddle Antrim for an amazing evening paddle on the Intermediate River as a lead up to Bellaire’s Rubber Ducky Festival & Race.
Water Trail #2: Elk Rapids – Elk River
Distance: 3.0 miles
Time: 1.5 hrs to paddle
Level: Beginner
Look for: Submerged stumps & Albatross shipwreck
Start: ROTARY Park
Launch your family’s day out at Elk Rapids Rotary Park and paddle along the Elk River.
This 3-mile round trip is a treasure trove for young explorers with sights like submerged stumps and the Albatross shipwreck.
What’s Cool for Kids
The area around the launch has plenty of room to play and picnic facilities. Plus, from June to September, don’t miss the Farmers Market at the park—perfect for grabbing fresh, yummy snacks on Friday mornings, 8 AM – noon.
Nearby Amenities
Rentals are easy to find at Bayfront Beach and Bike.
Hungry paddlers have a big selection of family-friendly eateries in downtown Elk Rapids, just a short walk from the water. The beach in downtown Elk Rapids is another great destination for anyone visiting the area with kids.
Special Harbor Days Paddle
Join the Harbor Days Community Paddle on August 1st at Rotary Park for a splendid hour of community paddling on Elk River and Lake.
Water Trail #3: Grass River Natural Area – Bellaire
Distance: 4.8 miles
Time: 2.5 hrs to paddle
Level: INTERMEDIATE
Look for: Otters, heron, red fox
Start: WILLOW DAY PARK
Starting at Willow Day Park, this 4.8-mile round trip to the Grass River Natural Area offers a more challenging paddle, perfect for families with older kids.
The area is a wildlife haven, where you might spot otters, herons, and even red foxes! *It’s best to start this trip early in the day to avoid the busier boat traffic later on.
What’s Cool for Kids
The dock at Grass River Natural Area gives you access to a boardwalk with trails perfect for a mid-paddle hike and lunch break.
Nearby Amenities
For gear, check out the outfitters page on the Paddle Antrim website.
Willow Day Park is just a short drive from Bellaire, where a variety of dining options await.
Morning Birding Paddle
This leisurely guided paddle is for the birds! Join Grass River’s knowledgeable education director (and seasoned birder) as you identify birds and learn about the rich history of the area on this hour-long adventure. June 19, 8 AM, Willow Day Park.
Spillway Lodges – Stay Here!
This brand-new unique Northern Michigan lodging experience is the perfect fusion between an Airbnb and private resort. Book your stay and let yourself in. Sweet amenities and rooms big enough for a family, you’re just steps away from Short’s Brewery in Bellaire. Spillway Lodges website.
Water Trail #4: Thurston Park – Central Lake
Distance: 3.4 miles
Time: 1.75 hrs to paddle
Level: BEGINNER
Look for: Heron, otters, fish
Start: Thurston Park
With a sandy beach for launching and a route that takes you through serene lakes, Thurston Park is a gem for families. The 3.4-mile route through Hanley and Benway Lakes is calm and scenic—just right for beginners.
What’s Cool for Kids
Post-paddle, hit up the park’s playground and beach for swimming and sandcastle time.
Nearby Amenities
Thurston Park is walking distance from downtown Central Lake, where you can grab a bite or pop into the local shops to find fun mementos.
Central Lake Community Slow Paddle
Grab your paddleboard, kayak, or canoe and join Paddle Antrim for an amazing evening paddle out of Central Lake. This hour-long slow paddle will meet at Central Lake’s Thurston Park. One Hour. Free. June 27.
Water Trail #5: Ellsworth and Wilson Lakes – Ellsworth
Distance: 4 miles
Time: 2 hrs to paddle
Level: BEGINNER
Look for: Fish and turtles
Start: River Park
Start at River Park in Ellsworth for an easy-going 4-mile paddle between Ellsworth and Wilson Lakes. The protected waters make for a relaxing paddle, even on windier days.
What’s Cool for Kids
The park features a playground, picnic areas, and lots of space to run around. Plus, renting kayaks or paddleboards is a breeze with the on-site kiosk
Nearby Amenities
While dining options in Ellsworth are quaint, a short drive to East Jordan expands your choices significantly.
Kids Kayaking Classes
This 2-hour kids’ class is a great way to introduce kids ages 7-13 to the sport of kayaking. Designed with fun and water safety as primary goals, they teach students through a variety of games and exploration. $35. Ellsworth. Registration required. June 26 & 27, July 24, 27, 31
Safety & Stewardship:
- Always wear life jackets.
- Be mindful of the weather and water conditions.
- Respect wildlife and the natural beauty by not leaving any trash behind.
- Stick to designated paddling routes to minimize environmental impact.
Download a Map
Before you head out, grab a digital map from the Paddle Antrim website—it’s your guide to all the great water trail launch spots
Purchase a Physical Map
Want something you can hold? Beautifully detailed maps for sale—perfect for plotting your journey.
Sign Up for the Paddle Antrim Newsletter
Get the latest on upcoming events, and classes.
Check out their website for downloadable maps, purchase options for detailed maps, and sign up for their newsletter to stay in the loop on all things paddling – with or without kids.
Look at this!
Unlock Northern Michigan’s Sweetest Treasure: The Chain of Lakes Water Trail, Perfect for Families
Beyond the Sandbar: Family-Friendly Paddling Adventures on the Chain of Lakes Calling adventure-seeking families! Are you ready to dip your paddles into some of Northern Michigan’s most scenic waterways? Antrim County, just minutes away from Traverse City, isn’t just home to the famous Torch Lake sandbar, it’s a wonderland for water-loving families. And no worries…
Mackinac Island Lilac Festival 2024 is Bringing Jaw-Dropping Blooms, Horse-Drawn Parade & Walking Tours
The Sweet Aroma of Lilacs Will Envelope You at the Mackinac Island Lilac Festival Michigan summer up north officially kicks off when the lilacs start blooming on Mackinac Island. Experience ten days of everything lilac at the 76th annual Mackinac Island Lilac Festival at one of Michigan’s most famed vacation destinations. The event runs June…
2024 Meijer Gardens Concerts, Full Line Up & Free Concerts Included
Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens are Back! The butterflies are here and summer is just around the corner. You know what that means – it’s time to start planning your concert schedule! If you’re near Grand Rapids, you’ve got to catch some live music at Meijer Gardens this year. (The Meijer Gardens concerts lineup is…
Michigan Festivals 2024: 25+ Exciting Fairs in Michigan, Carnivals & Cotton Candy Included!
2024’s Most Crowd-Pleasing Fairs, Festivals & Carnivals in Michigan Fairs, festivals, and carnivals are coming in hot in west Michigan! It’s no wonder that they’re one of the best things to do in the summer. Local carnivals are loaded with parades, festival food and of course, fireworks! Many will have markets boasting incredible handmade items…
Look Up! 2024 Battle Creek Field of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival Brings Fun to the Skies
2024 Battle Creek Air Show Brings Awe-Inspiring Fun to the Sky Summer is the time to be outside enjoying clear skies and the bright sun, and Michigan is tops when it comes to exciting festival fun. The Battle Creek Field of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival is among the best things to do in Battle…
4 Great Tips to Find Jobs for Teens in Grand Rapids – Plus How Permits Work
Jobs for Teens go Beyond Babysitting and Burgers Just when you’ve helped them master their chore charts, your growing kids become independence-seeking teens ready for all the things for teens to do in Grand Rapids. Soon, they need the cash flow to see that new movie at Studio Park or go to Craig’s Cruisers with…