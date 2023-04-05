Sleeping Bear Dunes Dune Climb Explained: What You Need to Know for 2023

Climbing Sleeping Bear Dunes

The Sleeping Bear Dunes Dune Climb is the best place to go if you want to climb sand dunes.

Pull into the parking lot to be greeted by a 284-foot tall sand dune challenge.

Shoes on or shoes off, adults and kids power up the dune, breathless, only to turn and run down as fast as they possibly can.

You’ll be tempted to do the same!