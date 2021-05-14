Grand Rapids Memorial Day Services and Parades – 2021

Where to Honor Our Fallen Servicemen and Women This Memorial Day
Many men and women have put their lives on the line for our nation, and many have fallen in combat, changing the lives of thousands of friends and family members back home.
May their sacrifice never be forgotten.
Grand Rapids Memorial Day Parades – 2021
Monday, May 31
10:30 am
Memorial Day Event in Sparta, MI
Memorial Day Ceremony in Sparta at Lamoreaux Park
Veteran Donald Bradford will be speaking and music will be provided by Sparta HS Band.
Monday, May 31
11:00 am
Memorial Day Event in Holland, MI
Holland Memorial Day Ceremony at Pilgrim Home Cemetery
Annual ceremony to honor those who gave their lives to maintain our freedoms.
Monday, May 31
10:00 am
Memorial Day Event in Hudsonville, MI
Hudsonville Memorial Day Service at Veterans Park
Join us for a Memorial Day Service to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country.
Monday, May 31
10:00 am
Memorial Day Event in Alto, MI
Memorial Day at Boulder Ridge at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
Come celebrate Memorial Day at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park.
Monday, May 31
10:00 am
Memorial Day Event in Muskegon, MI
Memorial Day Ceremony & LST 393 Veterans Museum FREE Tour at USS LST 393 Veterans Museum
The Mona Shores Marching Band will be performing at the ceremony. Attendees will be able to tour the historic WWII ship USS LST 393 at No Charge.
