Grand Rapids Memorial Day Services and Parades – 2021

By / May 14, 2021 /
Memorial Day Flags

Where to Honor Our Fallen Servicemen and Women This Memorial Day

Many men and women have put their lives on the line for our nation, and many have fallen in combat, changing the lives of thousands of friends and family members back home.

May their sacrifice never be forgotten.

Grand Rapids Memorial Day Parades – 2021

Monday, May 31
10:30 am
Memorial Day Event in Sparta, MI

Memorial Day Ceremony in Sparta at Lamoreaux Park

Veteran Donald Bradford will be speaking and music will be provided by Sparta HS Band.

Monday, May 31
11:00 am

Annual ceremony to honor those who gave their lives to maintain our freedoms.

Monday, May 31
10:00 am
Memorial Day Event in Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville Memorial Day Service at Veterans Park

Join us for a Memorial Day Service to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country.

Monday, May 31
10:00 am

Come celebrate Memorial Day at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park.

Monday, May 31
10:00 am

The Mona Shores Marching Band will be performing at the ceremony. Attendees will be able to tour the historic WWII ship USS LST 393 at No Charge.

2 thoughts on “Grand Rapids Memorial Day Services and Parades – 2021”

    1. Margaret Walker-Conner

      Time for Beaver Creek OH.,Memorial Day program, also Mount Pleasant, OH time and program.

      Downtown Grand Rapids, OH parade / program.

      Thanks. E-mail reply to spilsby10 @gmail.com

      Reply

Leave a Comment

