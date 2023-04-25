Pere Marquette Park: Lake Michigan Beach, Trails, Water Sports & a Huge Accessible Walkway

Pere Marquette Beach & Park is the Prettiest in Muskegon

Finding a Lake Michigan beach with endless sugar sand shoreline, modern amenities, and no crowds can feel like conjuring a magic trick.

But we’ve found a park that fits the bill and more.

Pere Marquette Park, among more than 85 parks in West Michigan, is a Lake Michigan beauty loaded with amenities.

In addition to the gorgeous beach, Pere Marquette Park also has a huge playground, picnic tables, sand volleyball courts and a 200-foot accessible walkway.

Read on to find out more about popular water sports, local favorite restaurant The Deck and the nationally recognized Pere Marquette Beach.