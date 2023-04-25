Pere Marquette Park: Lake Michigan Beach, Trails, Water Sports & a Huge Accessible Walkway

Pere Marquette Beach & Park is the Prettiest in Muskegon
Finding a Lake Michigan beach with endless sugar sand shoreline, modern amenities, and no crowds can feel like conjuring a magic trick.
But we’ve found a park that fits the bill and more.
Pere Marquette Park, among more than 85 parks in West Michigan, is a Lake Michigan beauty loaded with amenities.
In addition to the gorgeous beach, Pere Marquette Park also has a huge playground, picnic tables, sand volleyball courts and a 200-foot accessible walkway.
Read on to find out more about popular water sports, local favorite restaurant The Deck and the nationally recognized Pere Marquette Beach.
Pere Marquette Park Overview
3510 Channel Dr, Muskegon, MI 49441
Pere Marquette Park is a 27.5 acre park with 2.3 miles of public beach on Lake Michigan. Located in Muskegon, it’s less than one hour northwest of Grand Rapids.
With the excellent playground, beach and trails, families can easily spend all day here.
Visitors also love that there are modern restrooms, not just portable toilets, and an on-site concession stand for a quick snack.
Pere Marquette Park is run by the City of Muskegon and is right on the Lake Michigan coast.
Things to do at Pere Marquette Beach
The big draw to Pere Marquette Park is the amazing beach.
With Lake Michigan access without the Grand Haven crowds, it’s truly one of the best beaches in West Michigan.
Rent jet-skis & paddleboards, take a kite-boarding lesson or play sand volleyball when you visit.
Looking for a more relaxing trip to the beach?
The playground, restaurant and concessions, wheelchair accessible beach walk and picnic tables are here to help you unwind.
Be sure to take the time to walk along the pier to Muskegon South Pierhead Lighthouse, built in 1903.
Check their Facebook page for special events throughout the season, including storytime, Broadway Babies and Trick or Treating.
Pere Marquette Beach is raked daily, so it’s no surprise it is listed as one of the cleanest beaches by the National Healthy Beaches Campaign and the Clean Beaches Council.
SAFETY ALERT
Water currents in the lake can pull even good swimmers under. People drown in Lake Michigan every year, sometimes at Pere Marquette Beach. Use life jackets when swimming and learn how rip currents work.
Other local favorites include nearby Kruse Park (the county’s only dog beach), Duck Lake and Muskegon State Park.
More Things to do at Pere Marquette Park
1 – Dine at The Deck
Break up your beach day with a meal at The Deck, an indoor-outdoor beachside restaurant, located on Pere Marquette Beach.
This upbeat, seasonal eatery features BBQ plates, craft brews & cocktails, plus a beachfront patio.
Adults love the family style smoked meat and Mac and cheese.
Kids love that there’s swings while you wait plus sand to play in while parents enjoy a pre-dinner beverage and listen to live music.
2 – Climb on the Large Playground
The playground at Pere Marquette Park offers a nice break from the beach.
While it’s located right on the sandy beach, the equipment itself sits on soft rubber.
There are multiple slides, including a tube slide. Little adventurers will also love the climbing equipment.
3 – Beach & Water Sports
Whether you want to sport on land or in the water, you can get moving at Pere Marquette Park.
The sand volleyball court is right next to the playground.
Water sports enthusiasts can rent paddle boards and jet skis.
Pere Marquette also has kiteboarding rentals and lessons. If you’re not the adventurous type, relax on the shore and watch others!
4 – Walk the Trails
Pere Marquette Park is an access point for the Lakeshore Trail.
The Lakeshore Trail follows the Muskegon Lake shoreline for about 12 miles.
Along with amazing views, hikers also have easy access to other parks and restaurants.
Lakeshore Trail also connects to the Laketon Trail, which connects to the Musketawa Trail (heading south-east).
5 – Annual Beer Festival
Every year, summer wraps up at Pere Marquette Beach with the Burning Foot Beer Festival.
Festival-goers can enjoy craft beer, check out local art and food, and dance to music acts – all while taking in the beautiful shoreline of Lake Michigan.
FAQs
Are dogs allowed at Pere Marquette Beach?
Dogs are not allowed at Pere Marquette Beach.
How much is parking at Pere Marquette Park?
Parking is $5 on weekdays and $7 on weekends. A season pass is available for $20. Pay on-site at the kiosks.
The paid parking season is typically Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.
How long should you spend at Pere Marquette Park?
Plan for at least two hours for the playground and trails or the whole day if you’re hitting the beach.
Is Pere Marquette Park accessible?
Yes! There is a 200 ft wheelchair- and stroller-friendly walkway.
What time of year is Pere Marquette open?
Pere Marquette is open year round.
