Motor Boat Rentals: 7 Places in West Michigan to Rent Pontoon Boats, Tubing Boats, & More

Rent a Boat and Take Your Family Boating in West Michigan
You don’t have to own your own boat to enjoy the lake life in Grand Rapids.
There are numerous boat rental places across the region that can set you up for a day or more of water fun. Some even provide watersports rentals, like water tubing or water skiing equipment.
All but one of the companies offering boat rentals are waterway specific, meaning their boats go out on a set body of water. One option will deliver the boat to the lake of your choice – a perfect add-on if your summer vacation includes a waterfront rental property.
Be sure to check the rental and fuel requirements from each establishment. The minimum age varies, as well as the requirement for boater’s safety and boating experience.
Plus, some rentals are pet-friendly while others ask you to leave Fido at home.
If you’re looking to rent a boat for summer fun, use this list as your guide.
HOLLAND
1 Adventure Company
2223 South Shore Drive, Macatawa, MI 49434
616-953-9840
Pet friendly. Take your rental boat to a lakeside restaurant on Lake Macatawa. On calm days you are welcome to go out in Lake Michigan as long as you stay within 2 miles of shore.
Anyone 18 and older may rent from them, however; anyone born after June 30, 1996, needs to have a boater’s safety certificate to operate the boats. If you don’t have a certificate you may take it online.
1 Adventure Company in Holland
» Waterways: Lake Macatawa & Lake Michigan on calm days.
» Equipment: Motorboats, pontoon boats, kayaks, stand up paddleboards, inflatable towable tubes.
GRAND RAPIDS
2020 is the first year that Tommy’s is offering boat rentals on Reeds Lake in Grand Rapids.
Tommy’s Boat Rentals
Reeds Lake – East Grand Rapids – Docks near Rose’s Restaurant
616-288-7509
Pontoon boat rentals can hold up to 11 people and are capable of pulling tubers, skiers, and wakeboarders. This additional rental gear is available to rent for a small fee per day. Wakeboat rentals are equipped with technology that creates optimal wake and wave. These boats have a capacity of 15 people.
Prior boating experience is required for renting a boat and renters need to be at least 21 years old.
Tommy’s Boat Rentals
» Waterways: Reeds Lake
» Equipment: Wakeboats, pontoon boat rentals.
GUN LAKE
Gun Lake Rentals
2422 Patterson Rd, Shelbyville MI 49344
269-672-2500
Online booking. Pricing starting at half-day.
You must be at least 21 years old to rent pontoon boats.
Gun Lake Boat Rentals
» Waterways: Gun Lake
» Equipment: Pontoon boat rentals, water tubes, paddleboard, canoe, and kayak rentals
GRAND HAVEN
Grand Haven Boat Rentals
» Waterways: Spring Lake and Grand River
» Equipment: Cruising & Sport Pontoon boat rentals, water tubes, water skis.
MUSKEGON
Muskegon Lake Boat Rentals
545 Ottawa St, Muskegon MI 49422
231-740-4633
To rent a boat at Muskegon Lake Boat Rentals, you must be at least 25 years old and have prior boating experience. No boating license is required in the State of Michigan. Must have a valid Drivers License and Credit Card.
Single, double, and triple person tubes are available for rent. A large inflatable slide can be rented in conjunction with a large pontoon boat.
Muskegon Lake Boat Rentals
» Waterways: Muskegon Lake & Bear Lake
» Equipment: Pontoon boat rentals, pleasure boat rentals, fishing boat rentals. Water tubes and inflatable slide.
SAUGATUCK
Retro Boat Rentals Saugatuck
730 Water Street, Saugatuck MI 49453
616-405-6688
Rent a vintage fiberglass boat powered by an eco-friendly electric motor. Visit their waterfront bar for food & fun.
Retro Boat Rentals
» Waterways: Saugatuck channel, river and inland lake. No Lake Michigan.
» Equipment: Fiberglass retro cruising boats powered by electric motors.
ANY LAKE – WEST MI
Western Michigan Boat Rentals
3696 East Bard, Twin Lake, MI 49457
231-638-6985
Pontoon boat rentals.
Boats delivered to the waterway of your choice in West MI.
Western MI Boat Rentals
» Waterways: Any lake in West MI
» Equipment: Pontoon boat rentals.