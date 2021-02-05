25+ Best Pool House Rentals: Find a House with Pool for Your Michigan Summer Vacation

How to Find a Great Vacation House with a Pool

Swimming the days away in a private pool is an amazing way to spend a summer vacation in Michigan.

Finding a great rental house with pool amenities during June, July, or August in Michigan takes skill and luck, though.

If you’re willing to book your poolside vacation rental in late May or September, however, you’ll find good pool weather along with lower rates and more availability.

We’ve compiled a list of great vacation rentals with pools across the state.

Most of the pool houses are located in tourist hotspots like Traverse City, St. Joe, or other Lake Michigan beach towns. There’s also a greater concentration of vacation pool houses on the southern end of the state compared to the northern reaches of Michigan. This is because the number of warm-weather summer pool days each year is much greater as you go south in the state. There is also a greater demand for pool house rentals in southwest Michigan due to its proximity to Chicago.

Tips for Booking a Vacation House With Pool

Use the following strategies to help book the vacation rental you really want:

Book Early. Time is a huge advantage here. Demand for peak season is intense when it comes to vacation houses in Michigan. Many places book a year out, giving first priority to repeat visitors. Some families return to the same pool house year after year. If you’re lucky enough to find a place you love, see if you can book it for the following year before you check out. Is the Pool Heated? In the dog days of summer, a heated pool isn’t really necessary. However, if you’re booking a house with pool for early June or September trip a heated pool can make the difference between a day at the pool and a day on the sidelines. Is the Pool Private? Some vacation rentals have shared association pools while others offer private pool rentals. Be sure to read the listing carefully to know which type you are booking and if it’s not clear, ask. Association pools often have rules and set open hours (perhaps no alcohol allowed, etc) while private pools offer more flexibility. Get a Group Together. Vacation rentals with a pool are pricey. They are also often very large. This means that you can easily vacation with another family or two at a pool house to help bring the cost down. Make a Wish List. Many pool houses are also lake houses and provide multiple outlets for family fun. Added amenities also mean added cost, so list and rank desired amenities to help you sort through your rental options. Do you want a place that has lots of bedrooms? Do you want space for outdoor games? Is a firepit a real perk for you? Some pool houses are also lake houses – is access to the water high on your list? Contact the Host About Future Availability. Vacation homeowners (or rental agencies) periodically open up blocks of new availability. Some do this a year in advance, some do it several months in advance. There’s no set timetable for opening up new availability. If the vacation rental you are interested in shows no future availability, message the host and ask about when they plan to open their calendar for next year. Some will even message you when they add availability – just ask.

Best Vacation Rentals with a Pool in Michigan

Scroll through the full list or use the search field to narrow the results.

Cloud 9 in Lakeside, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 4 • Bedrooms: 2 • Baths: 1 What to expect: This gorgeous home in LAKESIDE has a private, heated pool and beach access.



About the Pool: The heated, in-ground pool is surrounded by wooden decking. The foliage around the area adds a greater sense of privacy.



Why people love it: Guests love the open, airy feel of the house and the abundance of natural light. The fenced in yard keeps kids safe. Cozy Townhome in Cedar, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 4 • Bedrooms: 2 • Baths: 2.5 What to expect: This cozy townhome in CEDAR is perfect for small families or couples. Each bedroom has its own full bath and an incredible view. Close to TRAVERSE CITY, SUTTONS BAY and Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes.



About the Pool: The gated in-ground community pool is surrounded by cement and has plenty of seating options.



Why people love it: Guests love this house's proximity to activities on the Leelanau Peninsula. The house is well-stocked. Guests also love the host's book of local attractions. You might even see a small plane landing or taking off from the small airstrip nearby! Beach house with Pool on Silver Lake in Traverse City, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 5 • Bedrooms: 2 • Baths: 1 What to expect: This cozy 960 sq. foot beach house on SILVER LAKE is just a couple of miles from downtown Traverse City. Perfect for up to 3 adults, not suitable for kids under age 2.



About the Pool: The large salt water pool is usually kept open until mid October and heated to 90 degrees. It's on an updated, spacious patio with a grill. Pool toys, paddle boards and kayaks are provided.



Why people love it: This quaint, updated home is perfect for a quiet getaway for small families. Guests love the private beach access and fire pit. Historic Cottage in Coopersville, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 5 • Bedrooms: 1 • Baths: 1 What to expect: This quaint, historic cottage in COOPERSVILLE is perfect for a small family or a couple on a BUDGET. This cottage likely used to be a carriage house.



About the Pool: The fenced-in, 20 x 40 ft in-ground pool is surrounded by cement. There is plenty of poolside seating and a gazebo and trees provide shade. Pool toys provided. Kayaks available for rent with advance notice for use on the lake.



Why people love it: Guests love the historic vibe in this cottage. The owners had families in mind with including a pack and play, baby gate, highchair, and outdoor toys. There's also a badminton and volleyball court on-site. PETS WELCOME! The Cranny at Michael's Nook in Sawyer, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 6 • Bedrooms: 2 • Baths: 1.5 What to expect: This cozy, secluded cottage is nestled in the woods in SAWYER. Perfect getaway for a couples or a small family.



About the Pool: The 20' x 40' private, in-ground, heated pool is about 150 ft from the cottage. It's fenced-in and the pool is surrounded by concrete and there is also a HOT TUB. Plenty of tables, chairs and umbrellas to keep guests comfortable for hours. Pool toys are available. The pool is open June 1 - Sep 29. Hot tub open year-round.



Why people love it: Guests love their stay in the woods year-round. The screened-in porch is a great place to enjoy a meal. Kids, adults and dogs love the massive yard. Turtle Cove in Clarkville, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 6 • Bedrooms: 1 • Baths: 1 What to expect: This lakefront, private apartment in CLARKVILLE is great for couple's getaway or a girl's weekend.



About the Pool: The large pool is surrounded by wooden decking. There table and chairs make a cozy spot for a meal. Enjoy the large HOT TUB with neighboring bar stools as well as an indoor SAUNA. Kayaks and paddle boat are available for the lake.



Why people love it: The calm, peaceful vibes of this spacious lakeside apartment have guests coming back again and again. The views from the patio and upper deck are amazing and the host leaves plenty of special touches throughout the apartment. MidCentury Retreat in Ludington, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 6 • Bedrooms: 3 • Baths: 1.5 What to expect: This unique split-level in LUDINGTON has vintage touches throughout, including a pinball machine. The wooded corner lot allows give plenty of privacy.



About the Pool: The heated, in-ground pool is surrounded by concrete. Spend all day outside with a gas grill, fire pit and plenty of tables and chairs. Outdoor lights add to the ambience. Upcoming renovations include a bar stool height counter and hot tub installation.



Why people love it: Guests love the fun retro decor and many personal touches including a handmade guide book to local attractions. The entertainment options in the home keep guests entertained for their whole visit. Contemporary Lodge in Saugatuck, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 8 • Bedrooms: 3 • Baths: 3 What to expect: This SAUGATUCK home is on 1.5 acres of land and has a private basketball court and pool.



About the Pool: The large in-ground pool is surrounded by bricks. The beautiful foliage adds to the sense of privacy. Plenty of outdoor seating, outdoor sound system, a fire pit and a hot tub will have you outdoors all day. Pool toys also provided.



Why people love it: This comfortable, well-stocked home is a short walk to PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS at Silver Lake. Special touches include a s'more kit and bikes available for guests to use. Gorgeous, Private House in Holland, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 8 • Bedrooms: 4 • Baths: 3 What to expect: This 2,400 sq ft home in HOLLAND has an enclosed yard, gardens with a koi pond, and a sunroom for enjoying the view of the heated pool.



About the Pool: Large, heated in-ground pool is surrounded by concrete and even has a diving board. The nearby patio set next to the koi pond creates a lovely ambience. Cook on the gas grill or fire pit and spend the whole day outside.



Why people love it: Guests love the "nice house, nice location, nice people, and a nice time." Little touches throughout the house make you feel at home. Just one mile from Lake Michigan. Lake House in Twin Lake, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 8 • Bedrooms: 4 • Baths: 2 What to expect: This 2,300 sq ft home in FOX LAKE has a PRIVATE BEACH and dock with canoe and paddle boat. Its close proximity to MICHIGAN'S ADVENTURE makes it a great option for families. DISCOUNT for families of 4 or less.



About the Pool: The 18 x 36 ft in-ground pool is surrounded by cement and overlooks the lake. There is plenty of outdoor seating and a grill to enjoy your meals poolside. A fire pit is in the yard near the lake.



Why people love it: This house is furnished with young families in mind. There's a TODDLER BED, pack and play, and HIGH CHAIR inside and a sand box, play structure, and little picnic table outside. The house is well-stocked so that guests don't have to worry about remembering everything. Family-Friendly Home in Saugatuck, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 8 • Bedrooms: 3 • Baths: 3 What to expect: This 2,700 sq ft SAUGATUCK home includes a 4-season room, in-ground pool and loft space.



About the Pool: The large in-ground pool is surrounded by cement and there is plenty of poolside seating. The hot tub sits nearby. Two grills make outdoor cooking a breeze.



Why people love it: This home is large enough for one family to spread out or two families to share. Guests love how close this home is to town and excellent communication with the host. Pool Side in Fennville, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 8 • Bedrooms: 3 • Baths: 3 What to expect: This cute house in FENNVILLE with a pool and hot tub is a short drive to the beach in Douglas.



About the Pool: The outdoor pool is available from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Plenty of outdoor seating and a hot tub open year-round.



Why people love it: The land and surrounding trees makes guests feel alone in their private oasis. A separate pool house gives a couple their own space within this property or a separate gaming area. Allegan Gardens in Saugatuck, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 9 • Bedrooms: 4 • Baths: 1.5 What to expect: This 2,100 sq ft 1910 farmhouse in SAUGATUCK on 1.5 acres has been updated with everything your family could need. Great for one family to spread out or two small families to share.



About the Pool: The in-ground heated pool sits right next to a privacy fence and garden. There is plenty of outdoor seating and ample trees to provide shade.



Why people love it: Guests love the beautiful grounds and well-stocked, spacious house. Its proximity to downtown Saugatuck is also a plus. Secluded Home with Pool in Grand Haven, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 10 • Bedrooms: 3 • Baths: 2.5 What to expect: This fully furnished home in GRAND HAVEN has great open space for families. The in-ground heated POOL is fenced-in and the home is a short walk to the beach.



About the Pool: The fenced-in, in-ground pool is surrounded by cement and has plenty of outdoor seating. The privacy fence makes guests feel alone. A grill is included for outdoor cooking.



Why people love it: Guests love the secluded feeling of this house and its close proximity to the beach. The house is well-equipped including an updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garden Getaway in Spring Lake, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 10 • Bedrooms: 3 • Baths: 2 What to expect: This 1,800 sq ft duplex in SPRING LAKE has a semi-private heated pool and is less than 2 miles from Lake Michigan. Perfect for a family or small retreat.



About the Pool: The large in-ground, heated pool is semi-private and surrounded by concrete. Plenty of outdoor seating, including a deck that overlooks the pool, and a fire pit and grill make for a perfect day outdoors. There is also a chest full of pool toys and s'more fixings provided.



Why people love it: There is plenty of space for a family to spread out or two small families to share. Very close to Lake Michigan and Grand Haven. One Fine Bay in Traverse City, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 10 • Bedrooms: 3 • Baths: 2.5 What to expect: This 2,400 sq ft home in TRAVERSE CITY has a PRIVATE BEACH and a POOL. With room for 10 people, it's perfect for one family to spread out or multiple families to share.



About the Pool: The large heated in-ground pool is surrounded by cement and a windowed privacy fence. You can take in the view of the lake while swimming. Plenty of seating and gas grill for outdoor cooking and dining. Kayaks provided for the lake.



Why people love it: With private pool AND beach, this home gives the best of both worlds. Guests love the large kitchen and the small touches throughout the home including board games, books and binoculars. Alex's Pool House in Douglas, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 10 • Bedrooms: 4 • Baths: 3.5 What to expect: This open-concept home in DOUGLAS has a huge yard, privacy fence around the patio, and a screened-in porch. With 3.5 bathrooms, a full kitchen AND a kitchenette, there's plenty of room for multiple families to share.



About the Pool: This newly-constructed in-ground pool is surrounded by concrete. It is heated and LIGHTED. A 6-person hot tub is nearby the pool. There is a large grill and plenty of outdoor seating.



Why people love it: This is house is well-stocked with everything you may need for a memorable vacation. Labels throughout the home explain how everything works. Guests love the fun, homey atmosphere and close proximity to downtown Douglas and Saugatuck. Relaxing Retreat in Lowell, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 12 • Bedrooms: 5 • Baths: 3 What to expect: Huge rustic 5-bedroom home in LOWELL on 1.5+ acres with a fenced-in heated pool, 5-person hot tub, and large yard with privacy fence. Only 20 minutes from Grand Rapids.



About the Pool: The fenced-in heated pool is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day and the 5-person hot tub is available year-round. A fire pit, grill, hammock, screened-in porch, and a large yard add to the outdoor fun. Outdoor and pool toys included.



Why people love it: Fully equipped and excellent hosts make guests rave about this house. Seating for 16 in the dining room as well as Pack-N-Plays, indoor and outdoor kid's toys, and certain pets allowed. Perfect for one family to spread out or for multiple families to share. Modern Home in Georgetown Township, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 12 • Bedrooms: 4 • Baths: 4 What to expect: This GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP (JENISON) home was JUST BUILT in 2020. There is room for multiple families to spread out and enjoy the large rec room, POOL and lake access.



About the Pool: The large, in-ground salt water pool is in the back of the house and overlooks the all-sports lake. Plenty of outdoor seating and a poolside fireplace.



Why people love it: This brand new home has lots of space for everyone to spread out. There's a MOVIE ROOM in the basement along with ping pong and foosball. Be one of the first to enjoy luxury living! Lake Trail Treehouse in Saugatuck, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 13 • Bedrooms: 4 • Baths: 4 What to expect: This 2,530 sq ft home in SAUGATUCK is well-stocked and ready for your amazing memories. Spend your evenings at the fire pit or on the fully screened-in porch.



About the Pool: This fenced in, in-ground pool is surrounded by cement and even has a basketball hoop in it. There is plenty of poolside seating and a hot tub. The property is surrounded by woods which adds to the sense of privacy.



Why people love it: There is plenty of space for families to spread out and activities to keep everyone entertained. It's been furnished with families in mind including a pack and play, high chairs, and a crib. Guests love the close proximity to the beach. Leelanau County Pool House in Suttons Bay, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 14 • Bedrooms: 5 • Baths: 5.5 What to expect: This is a 9000 sq ft Airbnb in SUTTONS BAY with a pool, lots of bedrooms, and is on 80 private acres, very close to local wineries.



About the Pool: The outdoor pool has a large concrete lounging area and is in a full sun location with amazing views.



Why people love it: This is a spectacular BAY & VINEYARD view location with a large outdoor pool. Multiple families can share the space. Duck Lake Frontage Home in Traverse City, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 14 • Bedrooms: 4 • Baths: 2 What to expect: This 2,800 sq ft TRAVERSE CITY home has 350' of LAKEFRONT FOOTAGE on Duck Lake and 600' of frontage of Mason Creek. Excellent fishing, water sports, rec sports, pool, playground equipment... you'll never want to leave!



About the Pool: The shared in-ground heated pool has plenty of seating for resort guests. Other shared ammenties include a WATER TRAMPOLINE, kayaks and paddle boats.



Why people love it: Multiple families can share this space and not feel cramped. The house is well-stocked and the hosts are very responsive. Eagle Bluff Lodge in Ludington, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 14 • Bedrooms: 4 • Baths: 4 What to expect: Vacation in luxury at this 5,264 sq ft home in LUDINGTON on 7 acres of land. Pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness room on premises and close to beaches and ice cream shops.



About the Pool: 20 x 40 ft in-ground pool surrounded by concrete with plenty of lounge chairs and outdoor seating. Outdoor area also has a hot tub, fire pit and grill. Plus a sauna inside the house.



Why people love it: Stunning views and space for a family to spread out or share with another family. Private Mini-Resort in West Olive, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 14 • Bedrooms: 5 • Baths: 3.5 What to expect: This spacious home in WEST OLIVE includes an INDOOR pool, hot tub, and SAUNA. Guests also love the outdoor deck space as well as the rec room options, including a pool table and ping pong. Large enough for multiple families to share.



About the Pool: The private INDOOR, heated pool has a tile floor surrounding it and plenty of poolside seating. There is a 6-person SAUNA in the same space. Dozens of pool toys and rafts are included.



Why people love it: This house was set up with families in mind. One bedroom has a crib and a gliding rocker with ottoman. A second bedroom has bunk beds and a toddler bed. Kayaks and canoe are included for the lake as well as a s'mores kit for the fire pit. Silver Lake Retreat in Saugatuck, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 14 • Bedrooms: 5 • Baths: 3.5 What to expect: This huge home in SILVER LAKE has a POOL, WATER SLIDE, beach access, wrap around deck, games and more. With beds for 14 people, there's plenty of room for families to share.



About the Pool: This large pool is surrounded by a wooden deck. The trees add to the sense of privacy. There is a SLIDE for the pool and a table and chairs poolside.



Why people love it: This home has many new updates and renovations. There is a wet bar and an amazing master suite complete with whirlpool tub. Guests love the private beach access and included kayaks. Allegan Orchards in Fennville, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 16 • Bedrooms: 7 • Baths: 5 What to expect: This 4,600 sq ft home in FENNVILLE is on 3 acres of land. It has plenty of sleeping space so multiple families can share the house. Also available as a venue for small events. Open modern kitchen, private outdoor heated pool & hot tub, indoor fireplace, fire pit, ping pong table, indoor/outdoor sound system, huge gaming basement.



About the Pool: Private in-ground heated swimming pool and 6 - 8 person HOT TUB. The pool area is fenced-in and surrounded by concrete. Pool toys provided. Enjoy the nearby fire pit and gas grill. The large dining decks seats 24 people. Enjoy the outdoor sound system as well as lawn games.



Why people love it: Ample space, overwhelming privacy, spectacular views, and incredible amenities make guests rave about this house. Large enough for multiple groups to share. Lake Michigan Beach Home in Norton Shores, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 16 • Bedrooms: 6 • Baths: 3.5 What to expect: This 5,400 sq ft home is on 2 acres of land and sits right on Lake Michigan in NORTON SHORES. It is close to Michigan's Adventure and several beaches. With 6 bedrooms, there is space for one family to spread out or multiple families to share.



About the Pool: The large, heated in-ground pool is surrounded by cement and fenced-in. There is a large hot tub, plenty of outdoor seating and a fire pit so guests can spend all day outside.



Why people love it: There is plenty of room for everyone here - including vehicles in the 3 car attached garage and large driveway. The large yard is great for kids and guests of all ages love the pool table and foosball table. All Decked Out in Grand Beach, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 16 • Bedrooms: 6 • Baths: 5.5 What to expect: This is a huge three-story GRAND BEACH home two blocks from Lake Michigan with lots of bedrooms, a jacuzzi, three season room and more.



About the Pool: Guests love the covered, heated in-ground 16x32 ft pool (open mid-May through October 4th) AND private hot tub (open year round). There's outdoor seating for 12, including a giant table, and pool / beach toys.



Why people love it: With video games, board games and multiple TV's, this house is perfect for a girl's getaway. The outdoor sand play area and an additional baby room (including crib, changing table, pack & play and stroller) makes it great for young families. Perfect for multiple families to share. Paradise Gardens in Battle Creek, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 16 • Bedrooms: 7 • Baths: 4.5 What to expect: Paradise Gardens is a 5,694 sq ft home on 2 acres. It has a huge, fenced in saltwater pool, a large hot tub, and Koi ponds with a waterfall. Other features include a "theater room" for movie buffs, Zen Hammock Garden, and plenty of bedrooms.



About the Pool: The in-ground salt water pool is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day and the hot tub is available year-round. The pool is surrounded by concrete and the entire area is fenced-in with plenty of outdoor seating. The outdoor space also has two grills, a mini-fridge and counter space. Change in the POOL HOUSE and play music on the POOL STEREO SYSTEM.



Why people love it: With so many entertainment options, you will never have to leave this house. One family can spread out here or multiple families can share. The kitchen is well-stocked and kids and adults alike will love the fish in the koi pond. Tranquil Vista in Dorr, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 16 • Bedrooms: 5 • Baths: 4 What to expect: This spacious 5-bedroom home in DORR has a pool, hot tub, outdoor brick pizza oven, and fire pit. Large enough for one family to spread out or multiple families to share.



About the Pool: The large above-ground pool is right by a deck that's the same height. There are safety gates at both entrances (5' depth) and lots of pool toys. Multiple tables and chairs on an upper-level deck overlook the pool.



Why people love it: Guests rave about the nice touches throughout the house. With so many things to keep you occupied - including a Wii, moves, games, pool table, poker set and blackjack table - you will never want to leave. The kitchen is well stocked, right down to the spice cupboard. Log Home Retreat in Empire, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 18 • Bedrooms: 4 • Baths: 3 What to expect: This 3,600 sq ft Scandinavian Style Scribed Log Home on 40 acres in EMPIRE is truly one of a kind with amazing features inside and out. Large enough for multiple families to share. An RV pad next to the property allows for more guests.



About the Pool: The in-ground heated pool is surrounded by stone and has a nearby hot tub and hand-crafted SAUNA. There's plenty of outdoor seating plus a covered bar area and a grill.



Why people love it: This home has gorgeous views from every angle. The 40 acres provide a feeling of seclusion, yet you are only 15 minutes from Glen Arbor and Empire. Guests also love the wrap-around porch and lavender fields. Hop & Vine Inn in Fennville, MI Best Pool House Vacation Rental Sleeps: 30 • Bedrooms: 14 • Baths: 19 What to expect: This unique property in FENNVILLE allows the option of renting out the entire facility or a partial rental. There is an indoor heated pool, volleyball, playground and 3 campfires on this 3 acre property.



About the Pool: The INDOOR heated pool means rain and wind won't wreck your pool day. There is also a 1 ft deep kiddie pool.



Why people love it: The amazing hosts make this an incredible place to stay. Guests love the hot breakfast and small touches throughout the property.

