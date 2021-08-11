12 Reasons to Make Craig’s Cruisers Your Next Outing, Rain or Shine!

#1

It’s Fun to Visit in the Summer & Warmer Months

We surprised the kids with a summer trip to Craig’s Cruisers and were met with instant shreeks and yelps: “Woo! Yay! Ahhh!”



The outdoor fun was a brand new experience to us after having only visited during the winter before. After doing the summer fun, our awe for Craig’s Cruisers ramped up to full on love.



I know this kind of sounds like a speal but it’s just true! All four of us legit laughed and smiled until our faces hurt. Plus, we got to say yes to everything outside with our wrist bands.



When you get The Works Wristbands you’ll have unlimited access to all the attractions both indoors and outdoors.



Zip Line:

If you’re not afraid of heights: DO THIS.



Holy moly, the zip line goes so high and moves very quickly. We could see downtown Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas from the top. But wow this ride made me scream like a little kid the entire time.



My 6 year old loved it so much he went 3 times in a row, but my oldest was a bit leary and didn’t try it. The height and speed of this ride are definitely not for the cautious hearted but the fun was worth it and I’ll not soon forget my screams of joy!



**Note**

Height limit: You must be 48″ tall alone, 42″ tall with an adult.

Weight Limit: Single Rider – 300 lbs OR Double Riders – combined 450 lbs.





Mini Golf:

With the wristbands you can walk right up to the booth and grab your club, ball, and score sheets then you’re off to mini-golf fun!



This was a highlight because of the landscape filled with rivers, waterfalls, and the not too tricky course. It made golfing with the kids fun and lighthearted.



Plus, it gave us time to chat and really bond with them as we went along. I love this about Craig’s Cruisers. There are many attractions that are fast paced and others slow enough to take in the memories and special moments with the family.



Bumper Boats with squirt wars:

Bumper boats were a blast because we got to squirt each other. We loved that our youngest still felt apart of the experience with his own wheel and that our oldest rode on his own.



Go-Karts:

This is another attraction where Craig’s Cruisers gives kids the opportunity to feel like they are in the driver’s seat but parents steer. You can read more about this experience below in #4!



Drivers must be 18 years or older and passenger must be at least 36″ tall and fit securely in harness.

