4th Grade National Park Pass: Michigan’s Passport to Adventure at Sleeping Bear Dunes and Pictured Rocks

Get into Sleeping Bear Dunes, Pictured Rocks and other National Parks for FREE!

If you’ve got a 4th grader, this article is your guide to getting into Michigan’s National Parks and beyond, for FREE all year long. Give your 4th grader a high-five because they’re about to make your travel plans a bit more budget friendly with a free 4th Grade National Park Pass.

Most people don’t realize that Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan will let your whole family in for free if your 4th grader prints their pass from the Every Kid Outdoors program.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Michigan

We’re going to tell you all about this really cool national program, and how easy it is for your 4th grader to get their free pass today.

