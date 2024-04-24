4th Grade National Park Pass: Michigan’s Passport to Adventure at Sleeping Bear Dunes and Pictured Rocks

Get into Sleeping Bear Dunes, Pictured Rocks and other National Parks for FREE!
If you’ve got a 4th grader, this article is your guide to getting into Michigan’s National Parks and beyond, for FREE all year long. Give your 4th grader a high-five because they’re about to make your travel plans a bit more budget friendly with a free 4th Grade National Park Pass.
Most people don’t realize that Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan will let your whole family in for free if your 4th grader prints their pass from the Every Kid Outdoors program.
We’re going to tell you all about this really cool national program, and how easy it is for your 4th grader to get their free pass today.
Every Kid Outdoors 4th Grade National Park Pass
In 2015, President Obama introduced Every Kid in a Park, now known as Every Kid Outdoors. This new program would give 4th-grade students (along with their families) free access to National Parks and more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the country.
The goal was to get kids away from screens and into the outdoors. And it’s working!
Research suggests that children aged 9-11 are at a prime age for exploring and learning. Every Kid Outdoors has been renewed every year since it started. Every year, a new batch of 4th graders has a chance to get in on the fun.
In Michigan, we have two National Parks where the 4th Grade National Park Pass comes into play: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and Pictured Rocks National Park.
How to Get Your 4th Grade National Park Pass
Getting the free Park Pass is simple. All you need is a 4th grader, access to the internet, about five minutes of your time, and a printer.
- Visit EveryKidOutdoors.gov
- Have your 4th grader complete the adventure diary (this only takes a couple of minutes)
- Print the paper pass
- Present it at the park entrance for an official plastic pass and hang-tag
How to Use Your 4th Grade Park Pass
Ensure your 4th grader is present for free entry. Follow specific rules:
- Show your voucher to a ranger when you enter. If there is no ranger, leave it on the dashboard of your car.
- The voucher covers all children under 16 and up to three adults.
- For vehicle entrance fees, the voucher includes all children under 16 and adults in one vehicle.
Your 4th Grader is Your Ticket to Adventure
National Destinations
We try to visit National Parks every year, but ESPECIALLY during the years we have a 4th grader. The 4th Grade National Park Pass is your family’s golden ticket into any of the National Parks in the U.S.
Heading to Zion, the Grand Canyon, or Yellowstone National Park this summer? Be sure to bring your 4th grader and their free park pass along to get the entrance fee waived!
Use the Park Finder for more ideas for National Park trips and ways to use your 4th Grade National Park Pass.
Michigan Destinations
Every Kid Outdoor Passes will get your 4th grader into more than just Sleeping Bear Dunes and Pictured Rocks in Michigan.
If you’re into nature or backpacking, you might want to use it to visit Isle Royale National Park up in Lake Superior or to access certain sections of the North Country Trail.
The pass is also good for access to River Raisin National Battlefield Park in SE Michigan and for Keweenaw National Historic Park in the UP.
Michigan National Forests and Grasslands access is included with the pass as well. There are so many of these places scattered throughout Michigan. You can find activities and locations by using the US Forest Service’s online visitor map.
Some of the National Forest access points, like in the Huron-Manistee National Forests, require a parking permit. Your 4th grade park pass can waive that fee.
This is the same program that gives out free Christmas trees to 4th graders. How cool is that?
What to Expect at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Get ready to use your park pass for an unforgettable adventure along the “so gorgeous it looks like a painting” shoreline of Pictured Rocks. Explore the sandstone cliffs, sandy beaches, and pristine waters of Lake Superior.
Here’s a glimpse of what to expect when you use your 4th grade national park pass at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore:
- Catch Epic Views from the Log Slide Overlook
- Kayak to the Caves
- Explore Shops and Restaurants in Munising, MI
- Take a Shipwreck Boat Tour
- Hike to 17 Different Waterfalls
What to Expect at Sleeping Bear Dunes
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore has so much going for it, and is so spread out, that you’re going to want more than one day to explore.
Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect when you use your 4th Grade National Park Pass at Sleeping Bear Dunes:
- Climbing the Massive Dune Climb
- Swimming in Lake Michigan
- Floating down the Platte River
- Exploring Shops in Glen Arbor, MI
- Biking the Heritage Trail
- Hiking to Epic Views
For the full rundown on how to have the best family experience at Sleeping Bear Dunes, read this.
4th Grade National Park Pass FAQs
How long is the Every Kid Outdoors Pass good for?
It’s valid for the 4th grade school year through the following summer (Sept 1 -Aug 31). Available for: U.S. 4th-graders (including home-schooled and free-choice learners 10 years of age) with a valid Every Kid Outdoors paper pass.
Can the 4th grade national park pass be used for camping fees within National Parks?
The 4th grade national park pass does not cover fees such as campground reservations or paid tours.
Where do I get a 4th grade national park pass?
Have your 4th grader go to everykidoutdoors.com, fill out the short questionnaire, print the pass (they do not accept electronic versions of the voucher), exchange it for a plastic national park pass at the entrance station to the first National Park you visit.
What happens if I forget to bring the 4th grade park pass with me to a National Park?
You’ll have to pay the regular entrance fee if you forget your pass.
Where can I use the 4th Grade National Park Pass in Michigan?
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Pictured Rocks National Park, Isle Royale National Park, Keweenaw National Historic Park, North Country Trail, and River Raisin National Battlefield Park.
How much does it cost to get into National Parks?
Without the 4th Grade Parks Pass, or America The Beautiful National Park Pass, the fee for an entrance pass to Michigan’s National Parks, Pictured Rocks or to Sleeping Bear Dunes is $25 per vehicle as of 2024.
What if I lose my 4th Grade Park Pass?
Get a new one by visiting everykidoutdoors.com and signing up again.
Get Your Pass and Start Exploring!
The 4th grade national park pass isn’t just about getting into national parks for free. It’s also about helping kids develop a love of nature and exploring new places.
(P.S. We covered the National Parks, here’s how to get into Michigan’s State Parks for free, too.)
