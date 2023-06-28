Michigan National Parks: 7 Peninsula Escapes for You to Discover

Michigan National Parks Are Calling

Michigan is home to so many wonderful national treasures and fabulous must-see vacation spots. How lucky are we to have these protected and celebrated national areas of beauty within our home state?

But how do you choose between historic sites (hello MotorCities and River Raisin), stunning lakeshore (we’re looking at you Sleeping Bear Dunes and Pictured Rocks), rustic wilderness (take a bow Isle Royale), or scenic trails (you’re up Keweenaw and North County)?

You’ll want this definitive guide to help you choose exactly where – and when – to take your next national park road trip. Let’s explore the seven Michigan National Parks!