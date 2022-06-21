How to Stay Cool in the Heat: 7 Ideas for GR Families that Don’t Cost Much

2 – Explore Library Play Spaces

Camping out at your local library or trying a new one is a great way to stay cool and check off boxes on your summer reading chart.



The Main Branch of the Grand Rapids Public Library has an area with dress-up clothes, a play kitchen, LEGO bricks, and more. The Cascade Township KDL branch is outfitted with a “Space Lab” and lots of activity bins.



For photos of all of the area library play areas and a description of what each one offers, look here.