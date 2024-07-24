New Woodland Mall Family Fun Center will Open in August, is Now Hiring

Main Event Fun Center to Open in August
New Bowling Alley & Laser Tag Facility Joins Woodland Mall
The Grand Opening Weekend for Main Event, a new Family Fun Center at Woodland Mall in Kentwood, is set to open in mid-August.
It joins the large roster of places offering indoor family fun in West Michigan
Entertainment options at this new venue include:
- a bowling alley
- billiards
- laser tag
- video game arcade
- along with a variety of additional activities and games, food and bar service, birthday parties, and more.
Main Event Grand Opening Weekend
August 16 – 18, 2024
Kicking off with a Ribbon Cutting event on Friday, August 16 at 10:30 AM.
Main Event Location
The Grand Rapids Main Event Fun Center is an all-in-one family destinations.
The Woodland Mall Location is located in the Von Maur wing and is just across the hall from the new LEGO Store.
Main Event Now Hiring
Main Event is now hiring for almost all positions.
To apply, visit their office inside of Woodland Mall, just a few doors down from the venue’s location.
Or, apply online.
New LEGO Store Also in the Works
And yes, you heard that right: Main Event is not the only new attraction coming to Woodland Mall this summer.
A brand new Grand Rapids LEGO Store is also set to open in the same wing, likely sometime in August, and perhaps even that same weekend.