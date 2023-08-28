COOL FESTIVAL ALERT! Confluence Fest Brings Kids Activities, Live Music to Rosa Parks Circle During ArtPrize & ﻿It’s FREE!

Find a STEAM-Based Playground for Kids, Super Smash Bros Tournament and Robotics Expo
Your ArtPrize experience just leveled up.
Head downtown Grand Rapids on September 23 to explore ArtPrize AND a free festival with drones, rockets and even a robot street parade.
The Confluence Festival at Rosa Parks Circle is going to be the hotspot for curious, innovative people who want to discover what happenes when the latest when technology + art come together.
Confluence Festival Highlights
The Festival has six areas of focus, with exciting things to do everywhere you turn. Kids will love all the hands-on activities and inventions.
Come see:
- The Future Innovators Zone – a STEAM-based playground for kids of all ages.
- Art@ – A 360º urban space takeover that will transform Rosa Parks Circle into an interactive dreamscape of movement, sound and light.
- Robotics Expo & Parade – Design your own robot shell and watch it come to life on a robot. See top middle and high school teams show off their own creations.
- Maker Expo – Shop the DIY maker community.
- Music Showcases Listen to musicians test the limits of instrumentation to create exuberant sonic soundscapes.
- Innovation Showcase – Watch the eSports tournament and try your hand at your own Super Smash Bros battle skills.
Date
Saturday, Sept 23, 2023, 10 AM – 10 PM
(Inaugural Music Summit is on Friday, Sept 22, 5 – 10 PM.)
Location
Rosa Parks Circle: 135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Experience the Convergence of Art, Music, Science, & Technology
Are you a curious person who’s fascinated by innovative arts? Want to get hands-on or see what other creatives are doing with technology? Like drones, rockets, eSports and experimental music?
This is your festival.
Head to the arts & crafts area to decorate your own robot wrap and see your creation come to life on a real robot.
Watch yourself on screen at the giant digital playground while a robot parade marches past.
Explore flight with the top aviation organizations in the region.
And don’t leave before you try your own hand at Super Smash Bros battles (and other games) that will be running alongside the official tournament on the big screen. This special free-play area is free and available to everyone.
Expand Your Imagination at Confluence Fest
In its third year, each year of the Confluence Festival is different, but the focus is always on removing borders and expanding minds.
Come see what they’ve got up their sleeves in 2023. And plan on your kids not wanting to leave until they’ve tried it all!
