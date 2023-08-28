COOL FESTIVAL ALERT! Confluence Fest Brings Kids Activities, Live Music to Rosa Parks Circle During ArtPrize & ﻿It’s FREE!

Experience the Convergence of Art, Music, Science, & Technology

Are you a curious person who’s fascinated by innovative arts? Want to get hands-on or see what other creatives are doing with technology? Like drones, rockets, eSports and experimental music?

This is your festival.

Head to the arts & crafts area to decorate your own robot wrap and see your creation come to life on a real robot.

Watch yourself on screen at the giant digital playground while a robot parade marches past.

Explore flight with the top aviation organizations in the region.

And don’t leave before you try your own hand at Super Smash Bros battles (and other games) that will be running alongside the official tournament on the big screen. This special free-play area is free and available to everyone.