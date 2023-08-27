Pick Lowell’s Olin Farm for Pumpkins, Hayrides & a Downhome Fall Experience

Fall Comes to Life at Olin Farm in Lowell

If you’re overwhelmed by fall activity options—orchard visits, pumpkin patches, cider runs, hayrides and beyond – Olin Farm may just be what you’re looking for.

The 120-acre family-owned farm has a less commercial, more intimate vibe that laid-back folk will appreciate.

And because it’s located just 4 miles from both Ada and Lowell, it’s easy for many to get to.

We’re going to take a minute to talk about what this farm offers and what sets it apart, so you can make the most of your valuable time this fall.