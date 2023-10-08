New 1-Hr Fall Drive Uncovers Local Treasures West of GR, Includes Barns, Brews & Hidden Gems!

Follow the Grand River on this Colorful Fall Drive Through Ottawa County

Take this 1-Hr Fall Drive Fall Color Tour Route for the best Ottawa County fall fun!

The fall magic of Michigan’s fall colors is coming to your own backyard.

We’ve pinpointed some real local treasures for you and put this on one easy route along the Grand River in Ottawa County.

Better yet, it’s only one hour of driving!

Freshly-baked donuts that have autumn written all over them, a brand new winery pouring perfect fall flavors, twinkle lights, bonfires, hard cider and hayrides, and that charming covered bridge and tree house you’ve probably heard of but never visited.

Farmhaus Cider in Hudsonville

Grab your keys, maybe a friend or two, and let’s dive into the autumn wonders of the Grand River corridor in Ottawa County!