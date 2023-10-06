Local Halloween House, The Haunting of Storybook Hollow, Lands on National TV

This GR Gem is in the Spotlight it Deserves

West Michigan has long been spellbound by the annual Halloween display at The Haunting of Storybook Hollow, located at 4790 Biddeford Drive in Comstock Park, MI.

But this year, our locally-famous Halloween House is getting national attention.

West Michigan artist and two-time ArtPrize winner Jennifer Dunahee has found an even bigger audience for her enchanting display.

Known to many of our followers as an annual must-visit, featured on our West MI Halloween Houses Map, this year it’s not just West Michigan who can enjoy her incredible artistry.

This October, Dunahee takes her passion to a national stage with ABC’s “The Great Halloween Fright Fight.”