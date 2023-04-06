Monster-Sized Dinos Invade GR this Fall when Jurassic World Grand Rapids Comes to Town!

Prehistoric Creatures Come to Life in the Biggest Dino Event of the Year
Stepping into the fantasy land of Jurassic World, surrounded by walking life-sized dinosaurs, might sound too good to be true.
But your dreams can become reality if you grab a ticket to Jurassic World Live when it comes to Grand Rapids this fall. (Dinosaur fans in Michigan, this is one event you cannot miss.)
An epic, on-the-edge-of-your-seat production is in the works. Here’s what you can look forward to:
Jurassic World Grand Rapids Highlights
Life-like dinosaurs come right up to the audience in Jurassic World Grand Rapids! (Don’t worry – they haven’t eaten anyone – yet.)
The show is more than just animated dinosaurs roaring at each other. As part of the Jurassic World franchise, the story involves many memorable dinosaurs from the big screen.
And, all ticket holders can walk among these amazing creatures in a pre show experience that will probably be just as unforgettable as the show itself.
Dates & Times for Jurassic World Grand Rapids
Fri, Oct 20, 7 pm – Preshow at 6 pm
Sat, Oct 21, 11 am – Preshow at 10 am
Sat, Oct 21, 3 pm – Preshow at 2 pm
Sat, Oct 21, 7 pm – Preshow at 6 pm
Sun, Oct 22, 12 pm – Preshow at 11 am
Sun, Oct 22, 4 pm – Preshow at 3 pm
Tickets for Jurassic World Live go on sale April 11, but you can nab them in the presale with code JW23DG.
Location
Van Andel Arena – 130 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Get Face-to-Face with the Dinos
Want to feel T-rex’s breath on your face? Choose the Premium Floor Seats.
This exclusive seating section puts you and your kids in the middle of the adrenaline-pumping adventure.
It looks both extremely exciting and terrifying. Adventurous fans will LOVE this.
Your Ticket Includes the Preshow
Bonus! Every Jurassic World Grand Rapids ticket includes admission to the preshow.
Show up an hour before showtime to unlock photo ops with moving dinosaurs – like Triceratops – and other show favorites, like Baby Bumpy and the famous Jurassic World Jeep.