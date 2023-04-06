Monster-Sized Dinos Invade GR this Fall when Jurassic World Grand Rapids Comes to Town!

Prehistoric Creatures Come to Life in the Biggest Dino Event of the Year

Stepping into the fantasy land of Jurassic World, surrounded by walking life-sized dinosaurs, might sound too good to be true.

But your dreams can become reality if you grab a ticket to Jurassic World Live when it comes to Grand Rapids this fall. (Dinosaur fans in Michigan, this is one event you cannot miss.)

An epic, on-the-edge-of-your-seat production is in the works. Here’s what you can look forward to: