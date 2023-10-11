Hold My Cider: Michigan Pumpkin Swims, Punkin Chunkin, Jack O’Lantern Path & Other Don’t-Miss Pumpkin Events in October 2023

Pumpkins Like Never Before: Floating, Flying & Glowing Across Michigan
Ever thought of taking a dip with pumpkins, launching them (with cannons) through the air, or walking through a glowing sea of carved jack o’ lanterns?
Well, in Michigan, October is the month where all these crazy pumpkin dreams come true!
Use this guide to find the most unique and downright fun Halloween and pumpkin events happening in Michigan for October 2023.
Move over PSL, we’re gonna see pumpkins like we’ve never seen them before!
2023 Pumpkin Events
Pumpkin Swims
All the rage in California, “Pumpkin Swims” are fun pool events where pumpkins float on the water. Kids swim around, pick a pumpkin, and often decorate it. It’s like a pumpkin patch, but in a pool! Here’s where you can find a floating pumpkin patch in Michigan:
- Livonia’s Spooky Swim: Dive into a floating pumpkin patch, spooky games, and indulge in creepy crafts on Oct. 21 from 2-4 PM at the Kirksey Recreation Center. Pre-registration is advised for kids aged 2-15. Address: Kirksey Recreation Center, Livonia. Details here.
- Pumpkin Patch in the Pool in Canton, MI: Hunt for pumpkins in the pool on Oct. 15, 2023 at The Summit on the Park’s Aquatic Center. Location: The Summit on the Park, Canton, MI. Contact: 734/394-5460. Details here.
- Jackson YMCA’s Floating Pumpkin Patch: Hosting a free community event on Oct. 28 from 10 AM – 1:30 PM with the pumpkin patch swim from 12:30-1:30 pm. Address: Jackson YMCA, 127 W. Wesley Street, Jackson, MI 49201. Contact: (517) 782-0537. Details here.
Punkin Chunkin at Wellington Farm – When Pumpkins Fly
If you thought pumpkins belonged on the ground, think again!
“Punkin Chunkin” is all about sending pumpkins soaring through the air using wild and wacky machines! The giant catapults will throw pumpkins into oblivion.
Sling shots and air cannons give you the opportunity to shoot a pumpkin in flight and win a prize. And if you’re up for it, try your hand at “Pumpkin Bowling.”
It all happens over two weekends in mid-October.
What to Expect?
- Flying Pumpkins: Marvel as pumpkins launch into the sky as their launched from Big Bertha, a mammoth trebuchet powered by a 1200 pound counterweight.
- Engaging History: Explore the buildings and meet interpreters explaining life during the Great Depression.
- Crafters’ Delight: Wander through Crafters Alley and find handmade treasures to purchase.
- Fun Competitions: From catapults to air cannons, watch various machines shoot pumpkins.
- Warm Treats: Enjoy warm cider and donuts at the pavilion.
Event Details:
2023 Dates: October 14 & 15; 21& 22
Location: Wellington Farm – 6940 S. Military Road, Grayling, MI
Time: 10 AM – 5 PM
Admission: Adults ($12), Seniors ($8), Students ($7), Under 5 (Free)
For more details and a taste of the excitement, check out Wellington Farm’s official event page.
When Pumpkins Glow: Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed
Want the best nighttime walk in Michigan? Head to Ingham County Fairgrounds on Oct. 12-15, Oct. 19-22, and Oct. 26-29 for Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed. (Sounds similar to Jack O’Lantern World that was in Grand Rapids last year.)
You’re walking in the dark, with 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins lighting your way! From dinosaurs to farm animals, each pumpkin tells a story.
More to Look Foreword to:
- Fire Dancers: On Saturdays, be wowed by dancers lighting up the night with their fiery performances.
- Live Carving Demonstrations: Watch as master carvers transform plain pumpkins into glowing masterpieces.
- Tasty Treats: Enjoy a variety of snacks and beverages available for purchase.
- BYO Picnic: You’re welcome to bring your own favorite treats and drinks.
- Pup-Friendly Thursdays: Got a pup? Bring them along, but only on Thursdays, thanks to Meijer’s dog-friendly evenings.
Address: 700 East Ash Street, Mason, MI.
Website: Ingham County Fairgrounds
2023 Dates: Oct. 12-15, Oct. 19-22, and Oct. 26-29.
Cost: Adults: $10-$18 / Kids: $5 – $10
Pumpkin Drops & Pumpkin Smash Events
Imagine watching a HUGE pumpkin drop from the sky and smash a car!
Or how about standing under a shower of candy raining down on you? Sounds fun, right?
We’ve found three cool pumpkin events coming up that you won’t want to miss.
Gull Meadow Farms’ Giant Pumpkin Drop & Candy Cannon: At Gull Meadow Farms, get ready for a sky-high pumpkin circus on Oct. 28. Picture this: massive pumpkins dropping from cranes and crashing to the ground! And just when you think it’s over, candy shoots up, raining down sweet treats for everyone. Want to join the fun? Head to 8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI 49083. (269) 629-4214 or click for details.
Pumpkin Smash: Over at Council Point Park on Nov. 4, give your Halloween pumpkins a second life. Instead of tossing them out, bring them here to be turned into compost. It’s a cool and green way to say goodbye to your jack-o-lanterns. Swing by Council Point Park, 3123 River Dr. Lincoln Park, MI 48146, or learn more here.
Now, for some real smashing fun, check out Pumpkin Smash and Bash 2023 at Ed Dunneback Farms on Oct. 28. It’s a blast, literally! A ginormous pumpkin will drop and smash a car. And that’s not all. They’re also collecting toys for the Toys for Tots drive. Join in, have fun, and do some good! Visit 73025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544, or call (616) 784-0058. Want a sneak peek? Check it out here.
Pumpkin Party Wrap-Up
Welp, it’s clear our state’s got game when it comes to pumpkins. From flying candies to car-smashing pumpkins to glowing Jack o’Lantern paths, we’re all in for a treat (and maybe a trick or two).
Tell us about your favorite Michigan pumpkin events in the comments – we can’t wait to check them out!