Hold My Cider: Michigan Pumpkin Swims, Punkin Chunkin, Jack O’Lantern Path & Other Don’t-Miss Pumpkin Events in October 2023

Pumpkins Like Never Before: Floating, Flying & Glowing Across Michigan

Ever thought of taking a dip with pumpkins, launching them (with cannons) through the air, or walking through a glowing sea of carved jack o’ lanterns?

Well, in Michigan, October is the month where all these crazy pumpkin dreams come true!

Use this guide to find the most unique and downright fun Halloween and pumpkin events happening in Michigan for October 2023.

Move over PSL, we’re gonna see pumpkins like we’ve never seen them before!