Jack O’Lantern World Coming to West Michigan in October 2022

Jack O’Lantern World Tickets

Tickets for Jack O’Lantern World have not been released for Grand Rapids yet.



The company’s website shows that Grand Rapids tickets will be available starting on September 20, 2022 and that anyone signing up for their VIP (Very Important Pumpkin) list will be emailed with a 10% off discount code when sales open.



GR ticket offerings range in price from $14-$24. The price varies by day of the week and ticket type (child or adult).



Child tickets are for ages 3-12. Adult tickets are good for ages 13+. All guests, including children 3+ years old, must have a ticket to enter.



Online Price List as of 9/12/22*

Wednesday, Thursday:

$20/adult; $14/child (aged 3-12)



Friday & Sunday

$22/adult; 15.00/child (aged 3-12)



Saturday

$24/adult; $16/child (aged 3-12)

*Dates and prices are subject to change. Additional processing fees at checkout.



The timed tickets are only available online.



You will need to have your ticket printed off or pulled up on your phone to present at the admission gate. There will be no on-site ticket sales.

