Jack O’Lantern World Coming to West Michigan in October 2022

Jack O’Lantern World
Jack O’Lantern World, self-described as an incredible walk through thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, is coming to Millennium Park in West Michigan for fall 2022.
Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings in October, Jack O’Lantern World promises you a 3/4-mile long walk on a trail that travels through 17 immersive worlds of hand-carved Jack O’ Lanterns.
The carved pumpkins, designed by 50+ artisans, are the centerpiece of this one-of-a-kind, whimsical, celebration of art, nature & fall.
You should know: The event runs for a whole month. To make the exhibit last and stand up to the weather, some of the jack o’lanterns are crafted from faux pumpkins.
September 29 – October 30, 2022
Millennium Park – 1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534
Plan to spend about 45 minutes walking the trail but the exact amount of time it takes depends on how long you linger.
*This event is ADA accessible. The trail is a paved path.
Event Reviews
It appears that this is the second year for the Jack O’Lantern World event and that the reviews for year one were mostly favorable, with a 4.7 out of 5 average rating for Facebook Reviews.
The event originated in Zurich, Illinois, just outside of Chicago.
Food Trucks
Food trucks will be on location for the Jack O’Lantern World event. The names of participating trucks have not been released for Grand Rapids yet, but you can expect food trucks/adult beverages to be available inside the show
Jack O’Lantern World Tickets
Tickets for Jack O’Lantern World have not been released for Grand Rapids yet.
The company’s website shows that Grand Rapids tickets will be available starting on September 20, 2022 and that anyone signing up for their VIP (Very Important Pumpkin) list will be emailed with a 10% off discount code when sales open.
GR ticket offerings range in price from $14-$24. The price varies by day of the week and ticket type (child or adult).
Child tickets are for ages 3-12. Adult tickets are good for ages 13+. All guests, including children 3+ years old, must have a ticket to enter.
Online Price List as of 9/12/22*
Wednesday, Thursday:
$20/adult; $14/child (aged 3-12)
Friday & Sunday
$22/adult; 15.00/child (aged 3-12)
Saturday
$24/adult; $16/child (aged 3-12)
*Dates and prices are subject to change. Additional processing fees at checkout.
The timed tickets are only available online.
You will need to have your ticket printed off or pulled up on your phone to present at the admission gate. There will be no on-site ticket sales.