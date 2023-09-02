3 Nights Only: Glow Garden at Meijer Gardens Means Glowing Pumpkins, Live Music & Colorful Night Lights

Illumizoo, Jack’O’Lantern World Gone—But the Glow Lives On at Meijer Gardens

For 2023, West Michigan will unfortunately miss two beloved fall events: the John Ball Zoo’s Illumizoo lights and Jack’O’Lantern World. While their absence leaves a gap in West Michigan’s Fall Activity List, don’t fret.

We’ve discovered captivating alternative that’s not only enchanting but also easier on your wallet.

If live music, great food, a forest painted with colored lights, log lights, and intricately carved, glowing pumpkins sound good, then pack up the family and head to Meijer Gardens‘ Glow Garden this fall.

At just the cost of regular admission, this is the cool fall experience you didn’t know you were missing!