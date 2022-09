Cannonsburg’s Haunted Events for 2022

Cannonsburg Ski Area – 6800 CANNONSBURG RD NE, BELMONT, MI 49306

This year, Cannonsburg is hosting 3 chilling events during October.



The Haunted Forest kicks off the scary fun starting October 1. The following weekend, little kids get a turn when the Spooky Forest starts up.



And, as the month comes to a close, the Zombies come out for the Zombie 5K. Put on your costume and run for your life, there’s prize money at stake.