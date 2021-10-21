The 10 Best Swimming Lessons Near Grand Rapids Where Kids can Learn to Swim & Dive

Every Michigan Kid Should Take Swimming Lessons

If you live in the Great Lakes state, you’ll want to know how to swim. It’s inevitable that Michigan kids will either own a pool or go to the beach, or be invited to a pool party or beach fun with friends. Knowing swim safety will give kids more freedom to experience Michigan summer at its best.

While knowing how to swim is important for Michigan kids, not all kids love the process of learning to swim. Finding the right instructor and swim school can make a huge difference in how much a kid learns in swim lessons.

And once they get going, let them get in practice at some local indoor pools that have open swim.

How Swimming Lessons for Kids Works

Swimming lessons usually happen once a week, often through a 4-8 week class. If your child loves and masters one class, there’s usually one offered at the next level, so that they can take lessons year round if they wished.

Classes range from learning to be comfortable in the water, all the way up to advanced stroke techniques and even diving.

In Michigan, outdoor swim lessons are in summers, but indoor pools can offer swimming lessons year round.

The only equipment needed for kids swim classes is a swimsuit and towel. So let’s go!

Grand Rapids Swimming Lessons for Kids

Find Grand Rapids and West Michigan swimming classes here.

*This is a sponsored section of GRKIDS.com.

Goldfish Swim School of Grand Rapids in Cascade Private Club, Open to Public About Swimming at Goldfish Swim School of Grand Rapids AGES: Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5

OFFERING: Toddler Swim Lessons, Swimming Lessons for Kids, Competitive Swim Team, Adaptive Swim Lessons, Lifeguard Training Our shiver-free pool and state-of-the-art swimming facility are simply the back drop to our play-based learning experience. Our teaching philosophy, The Science of Swim Play, is used to build lifesaving water skills that are specially designed to make learning fun through guided play for beginners from 4 months to 12 years old. Our lessons provide your child with lasting skills, respect of the water, and great memories! Now offering Free Trial Lessons to NEW members, call today or register through our family portal! Explore our fun, safe, tropical facility and get a glimpse of the experiences we create for our Goldfish Families. T E S T I M O N I A L "Goldfish expertly weaves a balance of safety, fun and achievement into every lesson. Your child will love learning to swim and you will watch them gain skill and confidence weekly!" ➤More about Swimming Lessons at Goldfish Swim School of Grand Rapids

Top-Voted Swimming Classes for Kids

Following are the area’s top rated swimming lessons for kids, as voted on in our annual Grandtastic Awards.

These instructors have a love for teaching kids how to be safe in the water and enjoy watching kids acquire new skills for the lake or pool.

Winner: Goldfish Swim School

Best Swimming Lessons in Grand Rapids

1. Goldfish Swim School

2. Miss Patty’s Swimming

3. Miss Rita’s Swim School

4. MVP Sports Clubs

4. YMCA – David D. Hunting

6. Julie’s Swim School

7. Kentwood Public Schools Aquatic Center

7. The Kroc Center

9. ISR (Infant Swimming Resources) – Michael Petrella

10. YMCA – Wolverine Worldwide Family

Full Swimming Lessons Directory