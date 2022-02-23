35+ Classes for Kids Offered in Greater Grand Rapids, Including Sports & Music

Classes for Kids, Families & Adults
Your go-to guide for lessons and classes of all kinds for families in greater Grand Rapids.
If you’re looking for classes and teams for your children to join, you’re in the right place!
The businesses and organizations in West Michigan offer abundant resources when it comes to learning activities and classes.
Parents, you may have identified a need – swim lessons, voice lessons, or ways to advance some drawing skills. Or, find a listing for Mommy and Me classes where caregivers can join in the fun.
Below you will find four sections: Sports Teams and Classes, Fine Arts Classes, Classes for Little Kids 0-5 years old, and finally, Hands-on Classes families or adults.
If you live in West Michigan, we have you covered!
Youth Sports, Sports Teams & Classes
These engaging kids’ sports will help your crew remain healthy and active.
There are many offerings – including hockey, baseball, and soccer, just to name a few. Review our comprehensive listing of all the spots around West Michigan for sports lessons and team participation.
Soccer Classes & Teams
Soccer is considered the most popular sport in the world and if you walked around most towns in West Michigan on a fall or spring weekend, you’d probably agree.
You’ll find kids everywhere dressed in their soccer uniforms, on their way to or from a soccer game. If this sport is popular in your house, our list includes several options to get your kids out on the soccer field.
Swimming Lessons for Kids
Swimming is a critical skill to master in order to allow children to feel confident when they head to the pool.
Children of all ages can perfect their strokes and learn how to stay safe while making a splash. We’ve listed group and private swim classes, along with competitive swim teams.
Golf Lessons / Junior Golf
Golf is a great sport for kids and many parents love that kids can take what they learn and continue with this sport into adulthood.
We are fortunate to have so many outstanding courses in West Michigan, and equally as lucky that so many of these courses offer junior golf programs. Sign up your little golfer for one of the programs below.
Horseback Riding Lessons & Trail Rides
We’ve rounded up a list of farms or equestrian centers that offer horseback riding lessons and/or camps around West Michigan.
Lessons are available for all ages and experience levels. See List below.
Double RR Ranch Trail Rides
4424 Whites Bridge Rd, Belding, MI 48809
616-794-0520
Offered Memorial Day – Labor Day. Everyone from age 5 years of age gets their own horse. All trail rides take approximately 1 hour.
Details
Karin’s Horse Connection and Legacy Stables
8001 Patterson Ave, Caledonia, MI 49316
616-570-1106
Vaulting, trail rides, lessons & more.
Meadowview Farm
9914 Vergennes St SE | Lowell, MI 49331
616-897-9944
Riding lessons. Also where the Grand Rapids Polo Club matches are held.
Stony Lake Stables
4345 S 44th Ave, New Era, MI 49446
231-861-4445
Riding lessons & trail rides.
Ninja, Cheer, Aerial & Gymnastics Classes for Kids
If your children have springs in their feet, gymnastics class may be just the ticket. With gymnastics, they can perfect their moves and gain an introduction into fitness.
Review our list of gymnastics lessons, ninja classes, tumbling classes, and cheer programs.
Baseball Lessons & Baseball Teams
There is a reason people have been singing the classic song Take Me Out to the Ball Game for years. Baseball is fun, both to play and watch.
Whether it is signing up for little league or a competitive travel program, options are everywhere for the baseball enthusiast.
See the table below for Baseball and Little League programs.
List of Baseball Programs for Kids
- Algoma Little League | 10531 Algoma Ave NE | Rockford, MI 49341
- Allendale Little League | Allendale, Michigan
- Baseball Concepts | 12360 Felch St. #11 | Holland, Mi 49424 | 949-357-6293
- Belding Little League | PO BOX 36 | Belding, Michigan 48809
- Byron Township Little League | Byron Center, Michigan
- Caledonia Chaos Fastpitch Softball | 9210 Cherry Valley SE | Caledonia, Michigan 49316
- Caledonia Little League / Caledonia Baseball Softball League | Caledonia, Michigan
- Flames | 425 36th St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 | 616-856-6157
- Georgetown Little League | Georgetown Township, Michigan
- Grand Rapids Blaze Softball | 425 36th Street SW | Grand Rapids, Michigan | 616-288-6255
- Grandville Little League | P.O. Box 53 | Grandville, Michigan 49468
- Hamilton Little League | 4845 136th Avenue | Hamilton MI 49419 | 269-751-2459
- Holland Little League | P.O.Box 1126 | Holland, Michigan 49423
- Hudsonville Little League | Hudsonville, Michigan
- i9 Sports | 5936 Glen Ellyn Ct | Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-256-0856
- Lowell Little League | PO Box 292 | Lowell, MI 49331
- Northeastern Little League | PO Box 150067 | Grand Rapids, Michigan 49515
- Northern Little League | 2900 Monroe NE | Grand Rapids, Michigan 49505
- Northview Little League | Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Northwestern Little League | Comstock Park, Michigan
- Rockford Little League | P.O. Box 513 | Rockford, Michigan 49341
- Southeast Little League | 1807 Durango Ct | Wyoming,Michigan 49519
- Southern Little League | 1900 Hall St SE | Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
- Sparta Little League | Sparta, Michigan
- Thornapple Valley Baseball League | 6757 Cascade Road SE #166 | Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
- Thunder Fastpitch | PO Box 51 | Grand Rapids, MN 55744 | 218-259-4615
- West Michigan Outlaws | 900 47th St., Suite B | Wyoming, Michigan 49509
- West Michigan Warriors Travel Baseball and Softball | 4396 Airwest Dr SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49512
- Western Little League | P.O. Box 140731 | Grand Rapids MI 49514
- YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids | 7 Locations in West Michigan
- Zeeland Little League | 320 E Main Zeeland, MI 49464 | 616-748-3230
Martial Arts Classes for Kids
White belt, red belt or yellow belt? No matter the skill level, martial arts programs have something for every child.
Find the right program for your family here. Several martial arts programs are listed below.
Hockey & Ice Skating Lessons
Living with our cold Michigan winters, it is no surprise that hockey and ice skating are popular options for kids’ athletics. Whether your child loves to hit a puck on the ice or twirl around on it, there are several local programs to get someone started in hockey or ice skating. See list below.
(For information on other winter sports in greater Grand Rapids, please view our Winter Outdoor Play Guide.)
Griff’s Georgetown in Hudsonville
8500 48th Avenue, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Freestyle open skate sessions are available for figure skaters for practice time to work on figure skating skills including jumps, spins and all-around routines. Private lessons also available.
Also offers hockey leagues and Learn to Skate lessons.
Kentwood Ice Arena in Grand Rapids
6230 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Freestyle Skating for figure skaters & private lessons are also available.
The Co-Ed K.I.D.S program is a program to introduce students to ice skating. 4 weeks of skating with skate rental included!
This program is open to all students in K-6th Grade!!! Gloves and Helmets (Bicycle helmets are okay) STRONGLY advised.
Lakeshore Sports Centre in Muskegon
4470 Airline Rd, Muskegon, MI 49444
Skating and hockey lessons for ages 3 and up.
Patterson Ice Center in Grand Rapids
2550 Patterson Avenue, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Learn to Skate and Figure Skating lessons are available beginning at age 4. Private lessons also available.
Southside Arena in Byron Center
2566 100th St. SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
Our Figure Skating Bridge Program is designed for skaters to learn the important fundamentals of Figure Skating and grow in their skills, for level 3 skaters and above. Skaters in the Bridge Program also have opportunities for show performances and competitions.
Also offers eight-week Learn to Skate classes for ages 5 – 17. Private lessons and hockey classes also available.
Walker Ice & Fitness Center in Walker
4151 Remembrance Rd NW, Walker, MI 49534
They offer a range of skating and hockey classes, ice rentals, open skate sessions and more. Figure and hockey skates available for rent.
Learn to Skate lessons provide a fun way for skaters of all ages to learn the fundamentals of ice skating. Skaters are divided among our instructors based on experience, so the program is great for beginners and more advanced skaters. Learn to Skate will ensure you learn the correct techniques of the basic elements of skating. Separate class for children age 5 and under.
Fine Arts Classes for Kids
This is where you’ll find music classes for kids, painting classes for kids, dance classes for kids, theater classes for kids, and more!
Music Lessons for Kids
It’s time to tune that ukelele. Music lessons for kids will introduce them to the fundamentals of various genres.
See our list of places in the Grand Rapids area offering private and/or group music lessons, including piano lessons, guitar lessons, voice lessons, and more.
Art Classes for Kids
Hands-on art experiences excite kids’ imagination, curiosity, and creativity.
Find visual arts classes and workshops for all aspects of explorative art-making – pottery classes, drawing classes, painting classes, and other artistic elements in our comprehensive guide.
Dance Classes for Kids
The Grand Rapids community offers a wide variety of dance classes – sure to keep your child on their toes.
Dance classes range from 18 months to 18 years, for boys and girls. This list of dance studios offers opportunities for social growth and creative expression.
Theater and Acting Classes for Kids
Theater classes around Grand Rapids is where kids can take center stage.
We’ve listed locations that offer courses in improvisation, musical theater, playwriting, and acting. The perfect introduction to theater for your littlest of Broadway fans.
Classes for Kids ages 0-5
Mommy & Me / Parent-Child Classes
Let loose with your kids as they learn to walk, talk and even swim with you by their side. We’ve put together our favorite ways to spend time with your little one, meet other mom friends and enjoy incredible developmental activities.
West Michigan families have all kinds of choices for baby and me classes, from yoga to tumbling, music, art, and swimming.
Hands-On Classes
Cooking & Baking Classes
Wanna whip up something tasty?
Whether your an adult or a kid, there are cooking classes and baking classes in West Michigan ready to teach you their flavorful secrets.