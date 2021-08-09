Amazing Art Classes for Kids in Grand Rapids: Where to Explore Drawing, Painting, Pottery & More

Art Classes include Paint, Pottery or Drawing Classes for Kids

Art is one of those things that is accessible to everyone. As long as you have paper and something to draw with, you can make art!

And if you’re really interested in it, you can explore art in so many mediums. Painting, drawing, cartooning, pottery, sewing… the list of art classes you can take is endless.

When your kid is ready to take those Crayola drawings or clay models to the next level, try one of these creative classes below.

How Art Classes for Kids Works

What Age Do Art Classes for Kids Start?

Formal art classes with an instructor typically start around school age.

You can often find one-time classes throughout the community, but they’re more like activities that you facilitate for your child, and don’t involve learning techniques. Sometimes the local library will have an art (or in the least, craft) activity. Grand Rapids Children’s Museum has had a lot of hands-on art opportunities as well.

Classes can be a one-time event, or span several weeks.

Do I Have to Purchase Supplies for Art Classes? Where can I buy Art Supplies in Grand Rapids?

Many studios provide the supplies for a specific class, and the cost is worked into the cost of the session.

However, art is something you can do anywhere and kids will want to practice at home. You can get kid-level quality art supplies at hobby stores around Grand Rapids, like Michaels.

And when they are ready to up their game, take them to Service Reproduction in downtown Grand Rapids. It’s where you get THE best art supplies in West Michigan.

Service Reproduction

Art Supplies Store in Grand Rapids



340 Summer Ave. N.W. Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Try these Studios for Art Classes for Kids

Find some of the best art instruction in Grand Rapids here.

*This is a sponsored section of GRKIDS.com.

THE MUD ROOM @ KNAPP'S CORNER in Grand Rapids Art Studio About Art Classes at THE MUD ROOM @ KNAPP'S CORNER AGES: Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12

OFFERING: Painting Lessons, Potter’s Wheel, Open Studio, Glass Fusing, Toddler Art Classes, Art Classes for Teens Voted Top Art Studio 6 years in a row, The Mud Room is the perfect place for creative kiddos to have some good clean fun! From pottery painting and glass fusing to potter’s wheel classes and story time… the studio offers something for all ages. You can even find projects to create at home and keep kids busy on a rainy day or at the cottage! No experience necessary. Serving GR families since 1996. ➤More about Art Classes at THE MUD ROOM @ KNAPP'S CORNER

Top Voted Art Classes for Kids

Following are the area’s top rated art classes for kids, as voted on in our annual Grandtastic Awards. These studios have showed up again and again to teach kids a love of creativity and expression through pottery, painting and drawing classes.

Winner: The Mud Room

Best Kids Art Classes Around Grand Rapids 1. The Mud Room

2. Accidental Art (Rockford)

3. Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

4. Kendall College of Art and Design

5. Grand Rapids Art Museum

5. Wine & Canvas Studio / Cookies & Canvas

7. Brush Studio (Grand Rapids)

7. Hearts for the Arts

9. Paint a Pot (Holland)