Amazing Art Classes for Kids in Grand Rapids: Where to Explore Drawing, Painting, Pottery & More

Art Classes include Paint, Pottery or Drawing Classes for Kids
Art is one of those things that is accessible to everyone. As long as you have paper and something to draw with, you can make art!
And if you’re really interested in it, you can explore art in so many mediums. Painting, drawing, cartooning, pottery, sewing… the list of art classes you can take is endless.
When your kid is ready to take those Crayola drawings or clay models to the next level, try one of these creative classes below.
How Art Classes for Kids Works
What Age Do Art Classes for Kids Start?
Formal art classes with an instructor typically start around school age.
You can often find one-time classes throughout the community, but they’re more like activities that you facilitate for your child, and don’t involve learning techniques. Sometimes the local library will have an art (or in the least, craft) activity. Grand Rapids Children’s Museum has had a lot of hands-on art opportunities as well.
Classes can be a one-time event, or span several weeks.
Do I Have to Purchase Supplies for Art Classes? Where can I buy Art Supplies in Grand Rapids?
Many studios provide the supplies for a specific class, and the cost is worked into the cost of the session.
However, art is something you can do anywhere and kids will want to practice at home. You can get kid-level quality art supplies at hobby stores around Grand Rapids, like Michaels.
And when they are ready to up their game, take them to Service Reproduction in downtown Grand Rapids. It’s where you get THE best art supplies in West Michigan.
|Service Reproduction
Art Supplies Store in Grand Rapids
340 Summer Ave. N.W. Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Try these Studios for Art Classes for Kids
Find some of the best art instruction in Grand Rapids here.
Directory of Art Classes and Drawing Classes for Kids
Accidental Art in Rockford
355 Northland Drive NE Rockford, MI 49341
► Open Studio
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
ART by ERA in Grandville
3141 Broadway Ave SW Grandville, MI 49418
► Painting Lessons, Drawing Classes for Kids, Art Classes for Teens
► Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Brush Studio in Grand Rapids - Downtown
50 Louis NW, Ste 102 Grand Rapids, MI 49503
► Painting Lessons
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Cookies & Canvas in Grand Rapids - SE
2675 E Paris Ave SE Suite E Grand Rapids, MI 49546
► Painting Lessons
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Grand Rapids Art Classes for Children in East Grand Rapids
Trinity Lutheran Church - 2700 Fulton St E Grand Rapids, MI 49506
► Painting Lessons, Drawing Classes for Kids
► Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
Grand Rapids Art Museum in Grand Rapids - Downtown
101 Monroe Center St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
► Open Studio
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Hearts for the Arts in Grand Rapids - NW
1141 Quarry Ave NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
► Open Studio
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Paint A Pot in Holland
390 E 8th St Holland, MI 49423
► Open Studio
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
The Art of Life in Grand Rapids - NW
1134 Leonard St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
► Painting Lessons
► Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
1971 E Beltline Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
► Painting Lessons, Potter’s Wheel, Open Studio, Glass Fusing, Toddler Art Classes, Art Classes for Teens
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12