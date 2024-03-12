Pinspiration: This *New* Art Studio Glows in the Dark & Lets You Throw Paint!

Suit Up & Throw Paint at Canvases in The Splatter Room!

Get ready to channel your inner Jackson Pollock at Pinspiration’s star attraction – The Splatter Room.

This is where you get messy in the most artistic way possible. The studio provides full splatter gear – goggles, shower caps, booties, and coveralls – because when they say mess, they mean it.

While the paint is washable, the memories are permanent, so wear something you won’t miss and get ready to fling paint with abandon. $25 per person. The splatter room can hold up to 5 people at a time.

Glow-in-the-dark mode?!

And, if you’re looking for a unique date idea or an unforgettable birthday bash, the Splatter Room will definitely make a strong first impression. Switch your splatter paint session to glow-in-the-dark mode, add a strobe light and you’ve got a party in motion.