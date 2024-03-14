Climb Aboard the USS Silversides For A Truly Unique Experience

The USS Silversides is a real, decommissioned submarine from the WWII era.

My son has often had the opportunity to camp on the sub through the Scouts program – and missed it each time.

All of us – and especially him – were excited to finally get to make it to a real submarine.

Tip: while our tour was self-guided, you might be lucky enough to meet an actual submarine crew member and WWII veteran while you’re there! One such vet went on a tour that lasted 69 days with only one stop to refuel.