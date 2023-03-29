Best One-Day Sleeping Bear Dunes Itinerary for 2023 – An Epic Michigan Day Trip!

Sleeping Bear Dunes Itinerary: Make the Most of Your Visit

We’re sorry that you can only spend one day at the magnificent Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore!

But, if you can only spend one day at this epic Michigan destination, we’re going to help you make the most of it.

Stop #9 on Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive

Pack a cooler with dinner and bonfire treats for your day out and then follow this Sleeping Bear Dunes itinerary.

We promise it will take you to the must-do, can’t-miss sand dune attractions.