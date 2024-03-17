These 20+ Things To Do in Ann Arbor Are Your Ultimate Guide Exploring A Squared

Find Your Kind of Fun in Ann Arbor

Of all the amazing Michigan vacation destinations, Ann Arbor always ranks among the top cities to visit.

Ann Arbor is most famously known as the home to the University of Michigan, whose campus’s beauty is enough to beckon even the biggest Sparty fan to come and see. But there are actually so many more things to do in in Ann Arbor outside of the UM campus.

From outdoor adventures to delicious local eats to iconic attractions – it’s all here waiting to be explored.