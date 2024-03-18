Complete 2024 Eclipse Guide, Michigan Edition: Events, Eclipse Details & Travel Info

What this Rare Total Solar Eclipse Means for Michigan
Have you heard? On Monday, April 8, 2024, there will be a rare total solar eclipse over North America. (In Michigan, the peak of the eclipse will happen just after 3 PM.)
It’s a big deal! Our country won’t see another event like this for 20+ years. The last time the USA experienced a total eclipse was 2017, but the path didn’t come as close to Michigan as it will this time. The next coast to coast total eclipse is in 2045 and that one will not be close to Michigan.
This whole North America eclipse event will take less than two hours, starting in Mexico, moving across the United States, and ending in northeastern Canada. Southeast Michigan is very close to the path of totality.
Places along the path, like Indianapolis where the sun will be fully blocked out for over four minutes, are planning big eclipse events. Across the country, schools are already being cancelled and public safety units are being scheduled for overtime in cities across the eclipse zone.
in this article
2024 Michigan Eclipse Info
While Michigan won’t get the full eclipse experience like our neighbors to the south, most places in the southern part of the state will see around 95% of the sun covered during the partial eclipse.
The 2024 Eclipse in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS:
Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse, will experience a partial eclipse with a maximum coverage of 94% at 3:11 PM.
Here’s an eclipse timeline for Grand Rapids:
1:55 PM – sun fully visible, eclipse starts
3:11 PM – max Grand Rapids coverage (94%)
4:24 PM – eclipse ends, sun fully visible
What is a 94% eclipse experience like?
Probably something like what happened during the 1994 solar eclipse in Chicago, which also saw 94% coverage:
- the temperature fell 8 degrees in an hour (at noon!)
- streetlights came on
- an eerie quiet, absent insect, bird and animal noises
- animals were fooled into thinking it was night
Grand Rapids Eclipse Day Viewing Party
April 8, 2024 at the Grand Rapids Public Museum & the Blue Bridge, Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Sponsored by WOOD TV8. Indoor Activities are included with general museum admission.
- Live Eclipse Streams and eclipse-themed Planetarium Shows at the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium
- Astronomy-themed learning activities by community partners throughout the Museum.
- Special Guest Appearance: Members of the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association
- SolartTelescope viewing via solar telescopes on the Blue Bridge. FREE
- Eclipse Glasses: Protective eyewear is necessary to view the eclipse safely. The GRPM’s Curiosity Shop has protective eclipse glasses for $1.75 each, available while supplies last. The Curiosity Shop is open to the public during regular Museum hours.
Grand Rapids Public Library Eclipse Events
*Eclipse Glasses: From March 25 – April 8, 2024, the community can pick up a free pair of solar eclipse glasses at any GRPL location while supplies last. Limit 1 per visitor (patrons must be present to receive glasses).
Solar Eclipse Fun with Air Zoo (Main Library – 111 Library St NE)
Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Join the Grand Rapids Public Library and Air Zoo for a family-friendly event that’s all about space. Enjoy interactive presentations and visit their portable STARLAB planetarium during your visit! Event attendees will also receive a pair of solar eclipse glasses while supplies last. Limit 1 per person.
When Day Turns to Dusk: A Solar Eclipse Seminar with Dr. Douglas Furton (Main Library – 111 Library St NE)
Saturday, April 6, 2024, 1:00 – 3:00 pm
Join GVSU Professor of Physics, Douglas Furton, for this informative seminar about this awesome astronomical event. Learn how you can best prepare for the eclipse, how to view it safely, and even how to take interesting pictures of it.
Monroe County MI Eclipse Events
Down near the Ohio border, just outside of Toledo, Monroe, Michigan, will get a more dramatic show. Monroe County is the only Michigan county with cities inside the path of totality.
People here will see the moon will cover up almost all of the sun, leaving just a tiny sliver visible. The peak eclipse will occur at 3:13 PM, when 99.9% of the sun is covered.
Detroit Eclipse Events
Detroit Public Library – Main Branch
Family-friendly crafting activities
The Cranbrook Institute of Science
eclipse viewing through astronomy telescope
The Cranbrook Institute of Science
Eclipse viewing through astronomy telescope
Bedford Hills Golf Club Eclipse Party 6400 Jackman Rd , Temperance, MI
bedfordhillsgolf.com
Total Solar Eclipse at the Park River Raisin National Battlefield Park Visitor Center 333 North Dixie Highway Monroe, MI 48162
https://www.thebattlefield.org
Total Eclipse On The Farm Kackleberry Farms 6421 N. Stoney Creek Rd. Monroe Food Activities and More Limited Pre Purchase Tickets 1pm-7pm kackleberryfarms.com
Monroe County Museum System Series of educational activities on the solar eclipse throughout the month of March at the County Museum (126 South Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48161).
MonroeCountyMuseum.com
Sterling State Park April 8th 1:30pm – 4:30pm at the beach area.
Campsites are still available: https://midnrreservations.com
Eclipse Peak Coverage and Timing in Michigan Cities
|City in MI
|Eclipse Max % Coverage
|Time of Max Eclipse
|Houghton
|75.2%
|3:10 PM
|Marquette
|78.9%
|3:11 PM
|Escanaba
|82.0%
|3:11 PM
|Manistique
|82.7%
|3:12 PM
|Sault Ste Marie
|83.8%
|3:14 PM
|Charlevoix
|86.4%
|3:13 PM
|Traverse City
|87.7%
|3:12 PM
|Manistee
|88.3%
|3:11 PM
|Cadillac, MI
|89.7%
|3:12 PM
|Alpena
|90%
|3:15 PM
|Houghton Lake
|90.6%
|3:13 PM
|Reed City
|90.8%
|3:12 PM
|Mount Pleasant
|92.9%
|3:12 PM
|Grand Rapids
|93.7%
|3:11 PM
|Holland
|93.6%
|3:10 PM
|Port Austin
|94.2%
|3:15 PM
|Benton Harbor, MI
|95.1%
|3:09 PM
|Saginaw
|94.8%
|3:13 PM
|Kalamazoo
|96.0%
|3:10 PM
|Lansing
|96.2%
|3:12 PM
|Ann Arbor
|98.7%
|3:13 PM
|Port Huron
|98.4%
|3:15 PM
|Adrian
|99.4%
|3:12 PM
|Detroit
|99.2%
|3:14 PM
|Pearl Beach, MI
|99.2%
|3:15 PM
|Morenci, MI
|99.6%
|3:12 PM
|Monroe, MI
|99.9%
|3:13 PM
|Toledo, Ohio
|100%
|3:13 PM
Heads Up if You’re Driving Out of State to the Eclipse Zone
Traffic jams are expected on April 8 in the eclipse zone. Small towns and big cities alike are expected to see record numbers for the event. In anticipation, schools in many areas are already being cancelled.
If you plan to be in the eclipse zone for the event, plan lots of extra travel time into your schedule. Getting hotel room is another option, but rates are through the roof in some places due to demand. Traffic is expected to be the heaviest right after totality ends, with some streets or bridges closed for pedestrian viewing.
Cell service might be slow.
If things are anything like the 2017 eclipse, restaurants and stores will run out of food. Packing a cooler is probably a good idea.
Indianapolis Total Eclipse
If you’d like to put yourself in the middle of it all, Indianapolis is a great option.
Indianapolis will experience totality for nearly 4 minutes, and as such, Indy is prepared to welcome over 100,000 visitors for this phenomenon! Indianapolis Eclipse Website.
- White River State Park’s Lunacy Festival: a free one-day festival in downtown’s 250-acre urban park with sweeping views of the city skyline and the eclipse in the southwest corner. 20+ food trucks will cover the pedestrian bridge, live music, yoga and Tabata classes, kayak rentals to view the Eclipse from the river, and more.
- Newfields’ Total Eclipse of the Art: a one-day festival encompassing the art museum’s 152-acre campus with live music performances, DJs, fire performers, food and beverage, and picnicking.
- The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis’ Eclipse Extravaganza: family-friendly activations on the Saturday and Sunday of eclipse weekend including speaking engagements and demonstrations from on-site NASA experts, giveaways, and more.
- Conner Prairie: a Smithsonian-affiliated interactive history park providing optimal viewing on their grounds including live music, dance performances incorporating light and shadow, eclipse trivia, an educational hub, and on-site astronaut engagements.
- Indiana State Museum: within the grounds of White River State Park, the Indiana State Museum will host hands-on activities, live demonstrations, science experiments, and collaborative art opportunities. The IMAX will also be live streaming the eclipse indoors.
- NASA at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Your $20 general admission ticket gets you in the door on April 8, a spot to park in the infield, and a pair of solar eclipse glasses. NASA will be broadcasting live from the event. Plus, if you’re looking to make a weekend out of it, you can grab a camping package.
Hendricks County, Indiana
Located just west of Indianapolis, Hendricks County is on track to be an eclipse hot spot, too. With two free public viewing events and a smattering of ticketed parties, this place is set up to entertain. (Advance registration recommended.) Eclipse Events Details
Race to the Eclipse – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Brownsburg – Events include a 5K run/walk for a fee, live entertainment by a local band, children’s activities and two nitro dragsters speeding down the track at 300 mph when total darkness ensues. Free
Solar Eclipse 2024: Military Tribute – The Shops at Perry Crossing, Plainfield – This event will offer space to all branches of military, local recruiters and veteran resources as well as an activity to celebrate local heroes. Also enjoy children’s activities and plenty to do throughout the day including shopping, dining and other entertainment at the mall. Free
Total Solar Eclipse at Beasley’s Orchard – Cost is $7 a person for a prime viewing spot on the Danville farm where you can also enjoy live music, educational components about the eclipse, games, family entertainment and more.
Experience the Eclipse Live! – Cost is $25 a person to take in this once-in-a-lifetime event in the brand-new Hendricks Live! entertainment venue in Plainfield. Enjoy their arts center event space and the adjoining outdoor terrace with artistic and educational activities planned for all ages.
Eclipse Viewing Party at Murphy Aquatic Park – For $5 a person, your registration includes bounce houses for the kids, live music, food trucks and more in Avon.
Ms. B’s TotaliTEA – Cost is $45 a person for a unique experience including a themed tea party both inside and on Ms. B’s Teas outdoor patio in Clayton. Limited space is available, and everyone will have an outdoor spot during the eclipse.
Places to Stay in Indiana
Toledo, Ohio
The duration of totality in Toledo will be just under 2 minutes here. A host of solar eclipse viewing events are planned in Toledo, including a cruise, a campout, a 5K run, and a viewing party at the Toledo Zoo.
Cleveland, Ohio
3:13 PM is the time totality starts in Cleveland, OH. As one of the bigger cities in the path of the eclipse, Cleveland has a lot going on for visitors in town for the experience.
The Total Eclipse Festival at the Great Lakes Science Center features NASA’s Glenn Research Center and The Cleveland Orchestra! This free, outdoor, family-friendly science and arts festival is a three-day celestial celebration in downtown Cleveland. Enjoy free concerts, performances, speakers, and hands-on science activities with community partners at this at North Coast Harbor event.
Places to Stay in Ohio
Eclipse Glasses and Eye Safety
Don’t Look Directly at the Eclipse
Watching eclipses is amazing, but remember to stay safe.
During an annular eclipse, there’s never a moment when the Moon fully covers the Sun, so it’s important to be prepared with proper eye protection made for solar viewing.
- Never look directly at an annular eclipse with the naked eye.
- Don’t use regular binoculars or telescopes UNLESS they have safe solar filters.
- Regular sunglasses won’t protect your eyes when looking at the sun, either.
- It’s essential to use proper eye protection, such as solar viewing glasses.
- (If you’re going to get solar viewing glasses, get them soon or they will be expensive and hard to come by if you wait.)
- Solar viewing glasses are available at the GRPM for $1.75/pair, while supplies last. The GR Public Library also has eclipse glasses on hand.