Complete 2024 Eclipse Guide, Michigan Edition: Events, Eclipse Details & Travel Info

What this Rare Total Solar Eclipse Means for Michigan

Have you heard? On Monday, April 8, 2024, there will be a rare total solar eclipse over North America. (In Michigan, the peak of the eclipse will happen just after 3 PM.)

It’s a big deal! Our country won’t see another event like this for 20+ years. The last time the USA experienced a total eclipse was 2017, but the path didn’t come as close to Michigan as it will this time. The next coast to coast total eclipse is in 2045 and that one will not be close to Michigan.

2024 Solar Eclipse. The stripe marks the path of totality, where the sun will be fully blocked by the moon.

This whole North America eclipse event will take less than two hours, starting in Mexico, moving across the United States, and ending in northeastern Canada. Southeast Michigan is very close to the path of totality.

Places along the path, like Indianapolis where the sun will be fully blocked out for over four minutes, are planning big eclipse events. Across the country, schools are already being cancelled and public safety units are being scheduled for overtime in cities across the eclipse zone.