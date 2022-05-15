28 Amazing Things to Do in Petoskey MI for Summer, Spring & Fall

Fab Things to Do in Petoskey MI

Petoskey is for Boating, Shopping, Winery Hopping, Hiking, Swimming & More

There are a thousand reasons and a ton of things to do in Petoskey MI with your family, making it a favorite Michigan vacation destination, especially in the summertime.

Petoskey delivers big on fresh air and family-friendly fun.

Here’s what you need to know before you arrive:

