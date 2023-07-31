Traverse City’s Maple Bay Beach: The Short Hike through Maple Bay Natural Area is Worth It

The Beach and Sandbar

Rivaling Torch Lake, the crystal clear waters, sandbar and endless beach here (2,500 feet of shoreline along East Grand Traverse Bay) are magnets for locals and those lucky enough to know about this secret beach.

The water in Traverse City Area is always so blue and clear. At Maple Bay Natural Area, the water here is no exception.

Boaters pull right up to the beach, or anchor a little way out on the sand bar and swim to shore.

Kick off your shoes and take a stroll along the beach where the water meets the sand.