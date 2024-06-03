21 Actually Fun Things to Do with Teens & Tweens in Traverse City

Traverse City: The Teen Edition
Heading to TC with a teen or tween? Wondering what they’ll enjoy beyond sleeping in?
No worries – Northern Michigan has plenty to offer.
Check out this guide for the coolest activities for teens in Traverse City. From mural hunting to arcades and rock climbing, there’s so much to choose from.
in this article
Things to Do with Teens in TC
Traverse City is packed with things to do. If you’re looking for ideas of things to do with teens, start here.
Rent Paddleboards & Tandem Bikes at Clinch Park Beach
PaddleTC offers all the things needed for a little active adventuring.
199 E Grandview Pkwy, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Wheels on Rails
Check out this unique form of biking. With special “rail bikes” ride old out-of-service railroads for a one-of-a-kind experience even teens will get excited about.
5843-5853 US-31, Grawn, MI 49637 // website
Hunt for Murals
Have a blast hunting for murals throughout Downtown Traverse City.
Downtown Traverse City, MI 49683 // website
Make it a Night of the Beach Bards
Join the Beach Bards this summer for poetry, storytelling, and music by a bonfire on Lake Michigan. Happening on June 21, July 5, July 12, & August 2 at 8 pm, starting with a Children’s Hour. $1/person. Park at Leelanau School.
One Old Homestead Road, Glen Arbor, MI 49636 // website
Cherry Bowl Drive-in Movies
This historic landmark has been an “Up North” Tradition dating back to the ’50s.
9812 Honor Hwy, Honor, MI 49640 // website
Lazy River Float (Platte River)
Tubes, kayaks, paddle boards – take your pick – and enjoy the water with little to no effort as your float down the Platte River.
8294 Deadstream Rd, Honor, MI 49640 // website
Have an Adventure – Go Charter Fishing
Book a charter fishing trip for a thrilling thing to do with your teen. There are lots of fishing charters in Traverse City to choose from. Most of them fish Grand Traverse Bay.
Create at Handz On Art
A paint-your-own pottery studio in the Warehouse District in Traverse City, MI. Choose from the many different options for kids and adults. Be sure to inquire about shipping your art home if you will be going home soon.
144 Hall St Suite 110, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Feed the Alpacas
Feed the alpacas at Cotton Creek Farms. Tour the farm and visit their shop. Purchase some alpaca-inspired souvenirs.
11885 Jewell Road, Thompsonville, MI 49683 // website
Hickory Hills Disc Golf
Teens seeking a fun challenge should head to the Hickory Hills Disc Golf Courses. With two 18-hole layouts starting in the woods near the lodge, they’ll enjoy awesome course, stunning GT Bay views, and plenty of hills. Open daily from 7 am to 11 pm.
2000 Randolph St, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Build your own Terrarium Bar at Darling Botanical
Build your terrarium at Darling Botanical Co. in the Warehouse District.
They provide everything you need, or you can bring your own container.
144 Hall St, Ste 102, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Hunt for Vintage Finds or Follow the Resale Trail
Finding that perfect item (clothing or relic) is always a thrill. Happily, there are lots of places to check out in the TC area.
One of our teen’s favorite stops is Zany Consignment – East.
Sample the Goods at Michigan’s Only Tea Farm
Check out Light of Day Organics, Michigan’s only tea farm. Open Fri-Sun, visitors can sample free teas, learn about tea, sip matcha smoothie shots from the tea bar, and explore the gardens.
3502 E Traverse Hwy, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Escapology – Escape Room
Try your wit at figuring out the clues and solving the puzzles to reach your exit.
1355 Silver Lake Crossings Blvd, Grawn, MI 49637 // website
Play at The Den at Grand Traverse Resort & Spa
Visit The Den at Grand Traverse resort for more indoor activities like axe throwing, bowling, and arcade games.
100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd, Acme, MI 49610 // website
Rock Climbing at Elev8
Whether you’re a seasoned climber or brand new to climbing. Elev8 has something for all levels of learners.
777 Boyd Ave Traverse City, MI 49686 // website
Go Karts and Bumper Boats at Pirates Cove
Pirates Cove is home to: Ropes Challenge Course, Adventure Golf, Go-Carts & Kiddie Go-Carts, and Bumper Boats. As well as two adventure golf courses.
1710 US 31 N, Traverse City, MI 49686 // website
Blaster Battles at the War Zone
Get caught up in epic battles at the War Zone. Come when you want with a membership. Otherwise, join their open play on Saturdays and Sundays.
1421 Woodmere Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686 // website
Hit up an Arcade
If you would like some indoor fun, check out The Coin Slot Arcade. Open 4-9 PM, this classic arcade and Pinball Bar offers a rotating selections of games.
346 E Front St, #7, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Visit the Skateboard Park
Enjoy the skateboard park at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.
These ramps are not just for skateboards; you can take bikes, rollerblades, and scooters too.
1213 W Civic Center Dr, Traverse City, MI 49686 // website
Outdoor Hot Tub Time at Crystal Mountain
Guests and members can relax in the hot tub at Crystal Mountain. The hot tub is even available for rent after hours for your own private group.
2500 Crystal Mountain Dr., Thompsonville, MI 49683 // website
Twilight Open Skate
Check out the open ice skating at Centre Ice Arena. Be sure to check their schedule before going as their times may change.
1600 Chartwell Dr Suite A, Traverse City, MI 49696 // website
Where to Eat
Here are some spots we thought would be enjoyable eats for those teens who are craving a mix of comfort food and adventure.
Don’s Drive In
Experience 50’s style dining at Don’s Drive-In. They serve burgers, french fries, and hand dipped milkshakes.
2030 US 31 N, Traverse City, MI, 49686 // website
Mama Lu’s Taco Shop
A modern taqueria with tacos, side dishes and churros as well as a menu designed for their small diners.
149 E Front St, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Little Fleet
Little Fleet, a year-round food truck park, offers a variety of foods and flavors with an open air bar serving hand-crafted drinks. Check their calendar for DJ nights and special events. Located on the east end of downtown’s Front Street.
448 E Front St, Traverse City, MI 49686 / website
J & S Hamburg
J & S Hamburg is a family-owned and operated restaurant. They are known for their burgers and brunch options. Bound to be a crowd pleaser.
302 W Front St, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Farm Club
Farm club is a farm, brewery, restaurant, and marketplace. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Expect farm-to-table food and drinks in a great family-friendly atmosphere.
10051 Lake Leelanau Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Places to Stay
For teen-friendly lodging in Traverse City, consider staying at one of these local hotels.
Crystal Moutain Resort
Crystal Mountain offers a variety of lodging options. Ranging from traditional hotel rooms to stand-alone units with bedrooms and kitchens.
They also offer a variety of activities to enjoy from their outdoor pool, slides, golf, and biking trails.
12500 Crystal Mountain Dr. Thompsonville, Michigan 49683 // website
Grand Traverse Resort and Spa
The Grand Traverse Resort is known for fantastic golf, luxurious rooms, delicious restaurants, wonderful pools, and more.
100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd, Acme, MI 49610 // website
Delamar Resort
The Delamar Resort is situated right along the Grand Traverse Bay and is short walk to the shops and restaurants downtown. Rooms include spacious suites.
The resort also features outdoor and indoor pools, as well as poolside drinks and snacks on the Pool Deck. You can even sign up for their Power Island Adventure Tour!
615 E Front St, Traverse City, MI 49686 // website
Go Glamping in a Yurt
Timber Ridge Resort offers easy access to beaches, the great outdoors, and everything else Northern Michigan is known for.
4050 Hammond Rd East, Traverse City, MI 49696 // website
Cherry Tree Inn
This family-friendly hotel is close to the beach with great amenities. They offer an indoor and outdoor pool and 400 ft beachfront off of East Traverse Bay.
2345 US 31 N, Traverse City, MI 49686 // website
All Things Traverse City
This article brought to you with help from our partners at Traverse City Tourism, your one-stop-shop for all things Traverse City. Find things to do, lodging, and great vacation ideas on their website, Traverse City.com.