Win a $500 Traverse City Spring Getaway!

How to Rock a Traverse City Spring Getaway

1) Get out and Explore, Explore, Explore

One of great things about Traverse City is that, while it’s grown a lot over the years, it still has that small town, friendly feel.

It’s very easy to get in and out of places. Parking, traffic, and way-finding aren’t overwhelming.

With that said, here are a few stops to put on your Traverse City spring trip list:

Downtown Traverse City

There are a ton of unique shops to explore in Downtown Traverse City. Boutiques, specialty shops, toy stores, restaurants, and more make up the businesses you can visit here.

Cherry Republic 154 E Front St, Traverse City, MI 49684

GREAT FOR: SPRING BREAK FAMILY TRIP, Romantic escape, GIRLFRIEND’S GETAWAY, foodie experience, Wine tour weekend

Be sure to stop in for samples at the Traverse City Cherry Republic location. Here, adults can do a little wine tasting while kids taste test soda pops in the Cherry Republic Winery.

Other sample stations offer cherry candies, jams, salsas, trail mixes, and more. After you’ve made your selections, eat lunch in the Cafe at the back of the shop.

Stop in for samples at Cherry Republic

Kilwin’s 129 East Front Street, Traverse City, MI 49684

GREAT FOR: SPRING BREAK FAMILY TRIP, Romantic escape, GIRLFRIEND’S GETAWAY, foodie experience

Next, grab an ice cream cone at Kilwin’s (their caramel apples are pretty wonderful, too!).

Fustini’s School of Cooking 141 East Front Street, Traverse City, MI 49684

GREAT FOR: FOODIE EXPERIENCE, Romantic escape, GIRLFRIEND’S GETAWAY

Traveling with an adult crew? A cooking class at Fustini’s is a treat.

Book a spot in an interactive cooking class and you’ll experience a cook-as-you-go dinner experience, learning new cooking tips and techniques along the way.