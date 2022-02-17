10 Things You Should Know About Living in Grand Rapids MI Before You Move Here

What is Living in Grand Rapids MI Like?

If you’re moving to Michigan, consider coming to Grand Rapids. It used to be our state’s best-kept secret.

Now it’s the hidden gem everyone knows about.

What puts Grand Rapids on the map?

We have convenient big city amenities with a homey small-town feel. There are loads of fun things to do in Grand Rapids just waiting to be explored.

Plus, navigating to and within downtown is quick and easy and we have a variety of Grand Rapids suburbs for every personality.

Our schools are plentiful and full of amazing teachers and programs. We also can brag about having top-ranked Grand Rapids doctors and medical resources. You will find lots of friendly folks here, too.