“World of Winter” FREE Outdoor Art Drops into Grand Rapids for Jan, Feb 2021 – Includes Glowing Seesaws, Ice Luminaries, Giant “Koosh Balls” & MORE

Interactive Art Returns to Grand Rapids, MI for World of Winter 2021

Every year in January and February, Grand Rapids celebrates winter with the WORLD OF WINTER FESTIVAL in an attempt to get people outside and enjoying the Michigan winter and we think they’ve hit it out of the park for 2021!

This year, the festival promises to be bigger and better, with the DDA pouring extra funds into the event.

Numerous family-friendly large-scale, interactive art exhibits are en route to Grand Rapids right now, including a 20-minute colorful light show that’ll be projected onto the side of a downtown building for all to enjoy.

Additionally, this year, the event will feature over 80 ice sculptures during Valent-ICE – scattered around Downtown.

Check out the maps below and come back to this article – we’ll be adding to it as more information about the festival, slated to start January 15, 2021, is released. Plan on bringing your family dowtown this winter to join in on fresh air, outdoor fun!

World of Winter is organized by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., The City of Grand Rapids and numerous community partners.

Learn more at worldofwintergr.com. #WorldOfWinterGR

Map of Art Installations

Here’s a quick glance at the locations of the large-scale exhibits coming to Grand Rapids in January and February 2021 for World of Winter.

click map for interactive version

How long of a walk is it between art displays?

If you were to start at the southern end of the map and walk to all art displays (minus the light show), it would be about 1.6 miles one-way and take approximately 40 minutes to walk without stopping.

If you would like to see everything in one round-trip experience, you’d end up walking about 3 miles and you’d need at least 3 hours if you want to stop and experience the art at each stop. (Please note, the light show is only activated on Friday and Saturday evenings in February. )

Read on for more details about each specific exhibit.

Winter Tumbleweeds – Giant Pool Noodle “Koosh” Balls

Winter Tumbleweed at the Blue Bridge

Friday, January 15, 2021 – February 28, 2021 The Blue Bridge, Grand Rapids MI 49503

Rawdesign entered Winnipeg’s annual Warming Hut competition with these colorful pool noodle creations back in 2013 and came out with a traveling, interactive art display.

The interactive art installation is made out of over 5,000 pool noodles and features five large tumbleweeds, three small tumbleweeds, four groves, and 2 chain anemones.

The inner layer is made from aluminum tubing that resembles a playground climbing structure.

Pool noodles are layered on that structure. Visitors are encouraged to interact with the giant pool noodle sculptures.

“Nuzzles” – or Tumbleweeds – pictured along the Assiniboine River Ice Skating Path in Canada. Photo: RAW Design

Ice Luminaries at the Gillett Bridge

Ice Luminaries at the Gillett Bridge in Downtown Grand Rapids

Friday, January 29, 2021 – February 5, 2021 The Gillett Bridge connects Ah-Nab-Awen Park to Lyon Square in Downtown Grand Rapids

“Ice Luminaries” is an interactive art installation featuring 10 giant “icicles” with lights frozen in the center, creating an illuminated experience.

Each luminary is over 600 pounds, which makes the installation a total of over 6,000 pounds.

This is one of the exhibits in World of Winter crafted locally. Downtown Grand Rapids will host Ice Luminaries in partnership with Grand Rapids-based business, Ice Brigade, at the Gillett Bridge.

“Seasonal Wonders” Projection Show at the Civic Auditorium

“Seasonal Wonders” Projection Show at the Civic Auditorium

Fridays & Saturdays in February Lyon Street NW, Grand Rapids MI 49503 (at DeVos Place)

Bundle up and bring a lawn chair to the sidewalk, this free projection light show will run every Friday and Saturday evening in February at 7, 8 & 9 PM.

Each show is approximately 20 minutes and will showcase the four seasons of Michigan.

Huge Geometric Light Sculptures – Hybycozo’s

HYBYCOZO (the Hyperspace Bypass Construction Zone) is a series of large geometric art pieces that play with lights and shadows, creating an immersive visitor experience.

The display may remind you of the winning ArtPrize entry, Intersections, from 2014.

HYBYCOZO is collaborating with the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians and other local tribal members to create a seventh piece, with patterns reflecting the area’s Native American culture, that will remain in Grand Rapids.

photo: HYBYCOZO

Glowing Seesaws – Impulse on Monroe

Impulse on Monroe in NW Grand Rapids

Friday, January 15, 2021 – February 28, 2021 555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids MI 49503 (the Movies on Monroe site)

The same group that brought us Prismatica last winter, RAW Design (with the help of CREOS), is bringing another light therapy installation to Grand Rapids for 2021.

Impulse is an interactive art installation that consists of 15 seesaws that light up and create sound when put into motion by people.

Impulse is a light and sound experience activated by people.

When the seesaws are not in use, they will take a stabilized position with a reduced level of glow. When a user interacts with the see‐saws, LED lights and speakers are activated, increasing the light’s intensity triggering accompanying sounds.

IMPULSE at the Blink Festival in Cincinnati

The Singing Tree

The Singing Tree at Canal Park in Grand Rapids

Friday, January 15, 2021 – February 28, 2021 Canal Park, 941 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids MI 49503

Interact in real-time by singing, clapping, or yelling to create an unforgettable and magical experience.

The Singing Tree has visited a number of cities across North America and Europe and is now stopping in Grand Rapids!

Here’s a video of the tree in action.

Ice Sculptures for Valent-ICE 2021

The annual ice sculpture display, Valent-ICE, is a part of World of Winter and returns in mid-February for 2021 with over 80 ice sculptures spread throughout downtown Grand Rapids, MI.

Sculptures include a Reindeer at MadCap, Wonder Woman at Studio Park, Batman & Yoda at Vault of Midnight, and a Polar Bear at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Here’s a look at all of the ice sculptures planned for 2021:

ICE-Breaker

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 from 10am-1pm Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink, 135 Monroe St SW, Grand Rapids MI 49503

Witness the live carving of the publicly voted 5,000-pound ice sculpture by the Ice Brigade‘s Randy Finch!

Want to cast your vote for this year’s largest ice sculpture design? Vote here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/valentice-2021

Polls close on January 31, 2020.

Ice Sculpture Walking Tours

Friday, Feb 12 at 6 pm / Saturday, Feb 13 at 10am, noon, 2pm, 4pm, Sunday / Feb 14 at noon, 2 pm Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink, 135 Monroe St SW, Grand Rapids MI 49503

Bundle up and join these FREE walking tours about the 80+ ice sculptures scattered around #DowntownGR!

The Valent-ICE exhibition features the largest ice sculpture gallery in Michigan, created by local ice carver Randy Finch of Ice Brigade. Some are life-size, some are interactive but all of them have their own backstories.

Join Grand Rapids Running Tours to learn about all the sub-zero.

All tours start at Rosa Parks Circle. First come, first served. 25 persons maximum. Please bring your masks and practice social distancing.

More World of Winter Events

The Chilly Challenge (Heartside Walking Tours)

Wednesdays, Jan 13, 20 ,27 / February 3, 10 ,17 from noon – 1 pm Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids MI 49503

Join us for this FREE six-part weekly walking series through Downtown Grand Rapids! We’ll be outside in whatever weather Mother Nature throws at us.

Participants will enjoy a unique Heartside Neighborhood Walking Tour, traversing the sidewalks and learning with Caroline Cook of Grand Rapids Running Tours.

Dance at Hybycozo

Friday, Jan 15, Sat Jan 23 & 30, February 20 & 28 from 7 – 7:30 pm Ah-Nab-Awen Park, 299 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids MI 49503

Experience the World of Winter | Hybycozo’s at Ah-Nab-Awen Park interactive art installation alongside an interpretive performance by Dance in the Annex – DITA! Their dance is a quartet performance utilizing the play of light and shadows around the Hybycozo’s. Livestreamed & performed to the music of Pink Sky.