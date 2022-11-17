Best Grand Rapids Sledding Hills, Plus Where to Luge & Go Tobogganing in Michigan

Create Timeless Memories While Sledding This Winter With Your Family
The age-old pastime of sledding is just one of the winter activities you can enjoy when the snow flies.
If you’re looking for a sledding hill in Greater Grand Rapids or a new place to sled around Michigan, this list is for you.
Perhaps you want to mix it up. If so, check out the Luge run at Muskegon State Park or hit up one of the three remaining tobogganing runs in Michigan.
No matter where you find yourself having fun, bundle up, bring some hot cocoa, and stay safe.
Greater Grand Rapids Sledding Hills
This is a list of popular sledding hills in Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas, areas as suggested to us by local readers and area parents.
Please leave a comment on this post if you have additions or updates for this article.
Check with property owners before sledding and follow all local laws and regulations. Grand Rapids Kids is not liable for how you choose to use this information.
Northeast Grand Rapids Sledding Hills
|Belknap Park
|The sledding hill is behind Griff’s Ice House.
30 Coldbrook St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
|East Leonard Elementary School
|410 Barnett St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
|East Oakview Elementary School
|3940 Suburban Shores NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
|Mary Waters Park
|1042 Lafayette Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Another great neighborhood park with a big hill out front. No trees to contend with make this long, steep open run a lot of fun.
|St. Isodore Church
|628 Diamond Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
|Wabasis Lake Park
|11220 Springhill Dr, Greenville, MI 48838
It might take you a mini-roadtrip to get here, but the hill at Wabasis Park might just be worth it!
|Orchard View Elementary School
|2770 Leffingwell Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Northwest Grand Rapids Sledding Hills
|Johnson Park
|2600 Wilson Ave, Walker, MI 49534
The hill in the main part of Johnson park is fantastic for sledding. You might be tempted to slide down the disc golf course but it’s not a great idea if there are disc golf players playing – they use the course year-round.
|Richmond Park
|1637 Tamarack Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
POPULAR! Richmond Park used to be a small ski area ages ago. Currently, it is one of the only places to go sledding that has stairs you can walk up. That, and the nice hill, make this a popular place to go sledding in Grand Rapids. Heads up that there’s a small pond at the far end of the hill.
|Union High School
|1800 Tremont Blvd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Go sledding at Union High School if you want easy parking and a nice wide, long run dow the hill.
Southeast Grand Rapids Sledding Hills
|Ada Vista Elementary
|7192 Bradfield SE, Ada, MI
|Caledonia Lakeside Park
|370 Lake St, Caledonia, MI 49316
|Cascade Township Park
|3810 Thornapple River Dr. SE, Grand Rapids MI, Cascade Township
There’s a big hill in the back of the park. Park as far back as you can go. No trees in the sledding area, and the playground is nearby. Bonus: the park keeps its restroom facilities open in the winter and they’re close to the sledding hill.
|Christ Community Church
|2400 Forest Hills Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 (corner of Burton and Forest Hills)
|Manhattan Park
|3180 Cascade Rd (right off the East Beltline), East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
You can’t easily see the sledding hills at East Grand Rapids park. The large, fast sledding hill is south of the playground, through a path in the woods. There is a smaller hill behind the baseball diamond.
Southwest Grand Rapids Sledding Hills
|Byron Center Christian School
|8840 Byron Center Ave, Byron Center, MI 49315
Go behind the school to find the big sledding hill.
|Charlie’s Dump at Rosewood Park (also known as the Soccer Bowl)
|1856 Rosewood, Jenison, MI
This is a great place to go sledding in Jenison. The location is used for the giant slip’n’slide event in the summertime. Parking can be an issue on prime sledding days.
|Grand Valley Armory
|1200 44th St. SW Wyoming, MI
This smaller sledding hill is a good bet if you’re looking for an easy-to-access, fun place to go with little kids. The hill is big enough to give you a thrill but not so big that you lose your kids or spend your whole afternoon climbing.
|Pinery Park
|2401 DeHoop St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
Pinery Park is a popular sledding hill in Wyoming.
Map of Sledding Hills
Please note: Open/Closed Status for Sledding Hills, Toboggan Runs, and the Luge fluctuates with the weather.
Check with your destination on their current status before heading out, and be mindful that some places use ticketing systems to control crowding. You may need advance reservations.
Tobogganing in Michigan
There are only three places with dedicated toboggan runs for tobogganing in Michigan.
Tobogganing is like sledding in that you slide down a hill on a device.
Tobogganing is different from sledding in that riders often travel down ice-covered lanes, or runs, on a specialized type of sled called a toboggan. They can also accommodate many riders, making it fun to go in groups.
Toboggans may look like this and can be bought at sporting goods stores or on Amazon.
Here are the places you can go tobogganing in Michigan:
Toboganning in Michigan • Central Lower
8495 East H Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49048
(269) 349-3017
More about Echo Valley
Tobogganing and Tubing destination in Southwest Michigan. Some years they do have ice skating.
Also Offere at Echo Valley
Tobogganing, Snow Tubing
Toboganning in Michigan • Central Lower
2840 E Monroe Road, Midland, MI 48642
(989) 837-6930
More about Midland City Forest
Midland City Forest is a 520-acre city park open year-round. Winter activities include tobogganing, sledding, skiing, ice skating and snowshoeing.
Please call our weather app, Rainout Line, at 989-399-0506 or go online to check the conditions.
Also Offere at Midland City Forest
Sledding, Tobogganing, Snow Tubing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Ice Skating
Toboganning in Michigan • Eastside
4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI 48380
(810) 227-8910
More about Kensington Metropark
Kensington’s 4,481 sprawling acres of wooded, hilly terrain surrounds beautiful Kent Lake and is home to an abundance of wildlife and waterfowl.
Kensington Metropark offers a multitude of recreational activities throughout the year.
Also Offere at Kensington Metropark
Sledding, Tobogganing, Snow Tubing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowboarding, Sleigh Rides, Ice Skating
Luge Runs in Michigan
Luge is an Olympic winter sport that involves a rider steering down an ice-covered track, feet first.
There are only four luge tracks in the United States and one of the luge tracks is located right here in Michigan!
The luge track in Muskegon, MI, is 850 feet long – shorter than an Olympic-sized track, but still long enough to give riders a feel for the sport – and a thrill.
You might reach speeds of 30 mph around the six curves on the Michigan Luge!
Luge in Michigan • West
462 Scenic Drive, North Muskegon, MI 49445
1-877-879-5843
Luge at Muskegon Winter Sports Complex
The Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park luge track is one of only four luge tracks in the United States. It's the only kunstbahn track (German for artificial track) made from natural ice and not refrigerated.
Our 850 ft. track was designed by three-time Olympian Frank Masley. Shorter in length than the Olympic tracks in Lake Placid and Salt Lake City, the Muskegon track provides an Olympic thrill with the first-time luge athletes in mind. It consists of six curves and two starting areas. Public participants receive equipment and training before sliding at speeds up to 30 mph.
Luge classes for ages 8 and older. Scout Luge and private group packages.
More about Muskegon Winter Sports Complex
Muskegon is your place for adventure sports with an ice luge and wheel luge track featuring a 1/4 zip line and several other outdoor recreation sports.
Also Offere at Muskegon Winter Sports Complex
Luge, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Ice Skating
Best Sledding Hills in Michigan – Lower Peninsula
This list of note-worthy sledding hills in Michigan includes sledding destinations along Lake Michigan, Lansing, and Eastside areas as suggested to us by local readers and area parents.
To jump to Grand Rapids Area Sledding Hills, Click Here.
Sledding in Michigan • Central Lower
881 Grovenburg Rd, Holt, MI 48842
(517) 676-2233
Sledding at Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park
Please note there is a vehicle entrance fee at Burchfield Park. Sled down our two sledding hills, one for little kids, and one for the more daring! Snow tubes are available to rent for $3.00, weather permitting on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday - Thursday snow tube rentals are closed, but the hill remains open, you may bring your own sled.
Please note that toboggans, snowboards, and vehicle inner tubes are NOT permitted on the sledding hill. The toboggan run remains closed.
More about Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park
Burchfield Park is a 500+ acre park along the Grand River in Ingham County.
In the winter, ski skating and sledding (with tubes) is available.
Sledding in Michigan • Central Lower
7255 B Dr. S., Battle Creek, MI 49014
(269) 979-8250
Sledding at Binder Park Golf Course Winter Sports Park
Sleds available at certain times. Call ahead for availability.
More about Binder Park Golf Course Winter Sports Park
Battle Creek Recreation Department offers winter sports activities in the winter at Binder Park Golf Course. Activities include: sledding, tubing, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, etc. NOTE: Equipment will be available for use and the warming house will be open only Saturdays and Sundays.
Sledding in Michigan • Central Lower
2311 Bluewater Highway, Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 522-7275
Sledding at Bertha Brock Park
In winter, huge sledding hill. No sleds provided.
More about Bertha Brock Park
Bertha Brock Park was founded in 1931 to be a public gathering place. With a host of facilities from rustic to refined, the park is a popular location for meetings, recreational events, weddings and receptions, family photos, and banquets.
A healthy trout stream runs through nearly 200 acres of beautiful rolling hills. Trails wind their way through the woods, rustic campsites are scattered along paved paths, and many playground and picnic areas can accommodate a quiet family outting or a major organized event.
Sledding in Michigan • Central Lower
2840 E Monroe Road, Midland, MI 48642
(989) 837-6930
Sledding at Midland City Forest
Our groomed and lighted sledding hill is available for sledding until late evening. The sled hill features "lanes," allowing children to travel down the hill with fewer accidents.
Use your own sled or rent one of ours. No steel runner sleds.
If City Forest Chalet is closed, you can still use the sled hill with your personal equipment.
When conditions are favorable, snow is made on-site for the hill.
More about Midland City Forest
Midland City Forest is a 520-acre city park open year-round. Winter activities include tobogganing, sledding, skiing, ice skating and snowshoeing.
Please call our weather app, Rainout Line, at 989-399-0506 or go online to check the conditions.
Sledding in Michigan • Eastside
2751 Packard Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 794-6234
Sledding at Buhr Outdoor Ice Arena
This park has many hills to choose from and is known for a long, mellow hill perfect for little ones.
More about Buhr Outdoor Ice Arena
Buhr Park is a 39-acre park serving the south central part of Ann Arbor. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. year round and features softball diamonds, two tennis courts, play equipment, a basketball court, open field play, a sledding hill, picnic facilities with a grill, an outdoor pool with a family activity pool (open in the spring/summer) and an open-air ice arena (open in the fall/winter).
Sledding in Michigan • Eastside
4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI 48380
(810) 227-8910
Sledding at Kensington Metropark
Coast down a variety of hills, from beginner to advanced. A short “bunny hill” designated for younger sledders features padded trees for added safety.
Saucers and inflatables are not permitted on the advanced and intermediate hills.
No rentals
More about Kensington Metropark
Kensington’s 4,481 sprawling acres of wooded, hilly terrain surrounds beautiful Kent Lake and is home to an abundance of wildlife and waterfowl.
Kensington Metropark offers a multitude of recreational activities throughout the year.
Sledding in Michigan • Eastside
31300 Metro Parkway, Harrison Township, MI 48045
(586) 463-4581
Sledding at Lake St. Clair Metropark
An outdoor family sledding hill is located in the West Playfield at Lake St. Clair Metropark. The sledding hill, a comfort station, a warming room and picnic tables for resting are conveniently located close to the parking area.
More about Lake St. Clair Metropark
Come throughout the year to enjoy the beauty of 938-acre Lake St. Clair Metropark. In the winter, enjoy ice fishing for perch, cross-country skiing on groomed trails, a game of hockey or ice-skating outdoors with friends or family.
Sledding in Michigan • Eastside
4300 Main Park Road, Shelby Township, MI 48316
(586) 781-4242
Sledding at Stony Creek Metropark
Experience a winter wonderland while sledding at Stony Creek Metropark. Dash down sledding hills located at the Gladeview and West Branch Picnic Areas.
More about Stony Creek Metropark
Get that “up north” feeling without leaving the suburbs at top-rated Stony Creek Metropark. Extending across Oakland and Macomb counties, 4,461 scenic acres abound with opportunity for outdoor recreation all year long.
Sledding in Michigan • Eastside
7660 Stony Creek Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
(734) 971-6337
Sledding at Rolling Hills Winter Park
The sledding hill is 275 feet in length with a large flat area at the bottom and fenced return paths on either side so you can safely climb the hill and ride again. The 70 foot width at the top of the hill is wide enough to spread out and accommodate various levels of thrill seekers.
There is plenty of paved parking, permanent restrooms, and a warming space with a gas fireplace for public use.
Snowboarding is not permitted on the sledding hill.
More about Rolling Hills Winter Park
Rolling Hills Park is open year-round. In winter, the park features a sledding hill, a half mile of cleared walking trail and three miles of groomed cross-country ski trails (weather permitting). Winter equipment is available for rent. Please remember this is a sledding hill, no snowboards or downhill skis allowed.
Sledding in Michigan • West
12524 Stanton Street, West Olive, MI 49460
(616) 738-4810
Sledding at Pigeon Creek Park
There is a small lighted hill near the lodge for sledding (no snowboards) that is free to use.
More about Pigeon Creek Park
Pigeon Creek Park is 282 acres with another 130 adjacent acres of County Open Space land. Over ten miles of ski trails wind through old pine plantations, mature deciduous forests and through bottomland forests along the Pigeon River (off-trail snowshoeing is allowed).
Sledding in Michigan • Northern Lower Peninsula
09223 Mt. McSauba Rd., Charlevoix, MI 49720
(231) 547-3267
Sledding at Mt. McSauba Recreation Area
Lighted sledding hill
More about Mt. McSauba Recreation Area
Rated one of the top three small ski areas in the U.S. by Ski Magazine, Mt. McSauba offers truly affordable family skiing. More than just a ski slope, Mt. McSauba is a winter recreation playground. There is a skating rink with a warming cabin on the south side, a lighted sledding hill on the north side and behind the towering dune, a cross-country ski trail.
Sledding in Michigan • Northern Lower Peninsula
1100 Winter Park Ln, Petoskey, MI 49770
(231) 347-1252
Sledding at Petoskey Winter Sports Park
Spacious sledding hill. There is a limited supply of sleds for use if you do not have your own.
More about Petoskey Winter Sports Park
Seasonal park with ice rinks, sledding/skiing/snowboarding hills & a warming house with concessions.
Sledding in Michigan • Upper Peninsula
2601 Minneapolis St., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 635-6961
Sledding at Sault Seal Recreation Area
FREE to sled
Bring your own sled
More about Sault Seal Recreation Area
Sault Seal is equipped with 7 tubing runs with 2 tubing lifts, and a ski and snowboard hill with 1 lift. Sault Seal also has a heated chalet with a view of the entire hill.
Lockable Snowboard Rack
Bring your own lock and cable (not provided)
Sledding in Michigan • Upper Peninsula
900 North Bluff Drive, Gladstone, MI 49837
(906) 428-9130
More about John & Melissa Besse Sports Park
The Gladstone City Ski Hill is located off of M-35 on North Bluff Drive in the John & Melissa Besse Sports Park. Offering beginner and intermediate skiing, the hill also has three (3) tube runs, with a lift, and a snowboard terrain park with a 1/2 pipe. The Ski Chalet includes a concession stand that is also rented out in the off season (April through October) for wedding receptions, graduation parties, family reunions and other community events.
More MI Winter Sport Guides
You’re reading the Michigan Outdoor Winter Activities Series, featuring:
More Winter Fun
2 thoughts on “Best Grand Rapids Sledding Hills, Plus Where to Luge & Go Tobogganing in Michigan”
For Union High School the road is ‘Tremont’ not ‘Treemont’. Might mess people up with Google directions.
Thanks for catching that, Michelle! We’ve fixed that now.