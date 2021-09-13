Cascade Township Park’s Playground has Bouncy Turf, Airplane Views & a Paved 1-Mile Loop Walking Loop

A Bit about Cascade Township Park

Cascade Township Park

2865 Thornhills Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Cascade Township Park is easy to get to, located just off of I-96 at Exit 44 (36th St exit).

What you’ll find is a large park with a lot of open space and plenty of parking.

Trees line the perimeter, but the majority of the park is sunny. Recent park improvements have seen the addition of basketball courts, pickleball courts, a fenced-in dog area, and a revamped accessible playground.

Cascade Township park is a popular gathering place for the community, with lots of picnics, sports and open play happening year round.

And yes, this place is fun in the winter, too! There’s a great sledding hill behind the playground to the east. It’s easy to spot because you’ll find worn sled tracks and probably a bunch of kids flying down the hill anytime there’s snow on the ground.

Cascade Township Park at a Glance Playground

Sandbox

Basketball Court

Disc Golf

Tennis Courts

Pickleball Courts

1-mile paved walking/biking trail

Sledding Hill

Soccer Fields

Baseball Fields

Dog Park

Tips for Your Trip from Other Parents



If you’re bringing bikes or scooters, the flattest part of the 1-mile paved loop is by the sand volleyball court. Most of the loop involves hills, though, so not the best for beginning riders.

The playground is too far from the parking lot for you to stay in your car and watch the kids from a distance. Park benches are provided near the play equipment.

Bring your lunch bags and necessities with you to the playground so you don’t have to go back to the car to retrieve anything.

There are some great walking/running/biking trails through the woods, but be prepared for mosquitoes.

This is a popular disc golf course. Give it a try, it’s fun! But also keep an eye out for errant frisbees!

There is minimal shade on the playground so protect your kid’s skin accordingly.

Cascade Township Park FAQ’s

Is this park good for toddlers? This is a nice park for toddlers. While there is not a fenced in area, you will find that some of the play equipment is low to the ground and has toys that toddlers and preschoolers will enjoy. The sandbox and small picnic table are nice touches for the younger set. Also, the play area has a rubber surface and the swings are designed in a way that parent and child can easily swing together. How are the bathrooms? Good news for anyone visiting Cascade Township Park with little ones in tow! The restrooms have baby changing facilities, flush toilets, and are heated. That means that the restrooms are open year round.

Additionally, the restrooms are near the playground area- another bonus if you are in the throes of potty-training. Are there picnic tables and grills? There is a small picnic pavilion next to the playground area. It’s equipped with an adult-sized picnic table and a child-sized picnic table. There’s another picnic pavilion near the dog park, and that one has an outdoor grill.

Additionally, there are picnic tables scattered in grassy areas throughout the park. Large groups can rent the big picnic pavilion by making a reservation. Is there any shade? Cascade Township Park is largely open fields, with trees around the perimeter. The playground is in full sun, so come prepared with sunblock. On hot summer days, it is best to visit the park early or late in the day. Can I fly a kite here? This park is great for kite-flying. The large open spaces make it ideal for this activity. Is there an admission fee? No admission fee at Cascade Township Park. When is this park open? Cascade Township Park is open year round, from dawn to dusk daily. What is parking like? Cascade Township Park is very large and has multiple parking lots with plenty of spaces.